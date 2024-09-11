Hull KR boss Willie Peters warns there is no margin for error in top-two bid
The Robins held a four-point lead over Warrington with three rounds to go but Sam Burgess' side took advantage of a slip-up by beating St Helens.
Rovers remain in the box seat despite last week's frustrating loss at new leaders Wigan Warriors, with a two-point advantage strengthened by a healthier for and against.
However, Peters is conscious that Warrington have an opportunity to boost their points difference in their remaining games against Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos.
"I think it'll take two wins," said the KR boss, whose team travel to in-form Leigh Leopards this Friday before ending the regular season at home to Leeds Rhinos.
"We need to go and win the next two games to finish second. You don't want to be relying on other teams.
"Obviously Warrington have got a decent run home with the games they've got and the for and against is not massive. Of course, we've looked into all that sort of stuff.
"If we want to do anything in the competition, we need to win the next two games and show that we deserve a home semi-final. If we don't, we're playing at home in a sudden-death final and we play an extra game and go from there.
"Friday is the most important game for us. We'll see where we're at after last week."
KR's League Leaders' Shield hopes are still alive but they are relying on Wigan to drop points against Leeds or Salford Red Devils.
Rovers' first objective is to claim a home semi-final and the week off that comes with it, which is a target for Peters as his side come to the end of a challenging run-in.
"When you're in a position to finish first or second, everyone is striving for that (the week off)," added Peters. "If I said I didn't want that, I'd be lying to you.
"We could still potentially get the League Leaders' Shield or we could finish second or third.
"It's in our hands whether we finish second. We just need to concentrate on Friday. If we go win that game and beat Leeds, the players get a week off. If not, you're playing at home (in the first round of the play-offs) the following week."
