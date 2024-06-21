Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella backed for first England call-up after latest influential performance

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has backed "inspirational" captain Elliot Minchella for a first England call-up when Shaun Wane names his squad to face France on Monday.

The loose forward demonstrated his influence in Thursday's gritty 13-12 win at Castleford Tigers with a try in a commanding performance.

After rebuilding his career in the Championship with Sheffield Eagles and Bradford Bulls following an acrimonious exit from Leeds Rhinos, Minchella has become an integral part of KR's pack since his arrival in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old has done enough to earn a maiden England cap, according to his head coach.

"I certainly think Elliot Minchella should be in the team," said Peters.

"You're always going to look at your players and say a lot of them should be in the team because you see what they do every day.

"I've been fortunate to work with Elliot over the last couple of years and have seen his growth. He's got a great story – where he's come from and the adversity he's gone through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's inspirational for us and a really important part of what we do. He's our captain, the leader of the club and is doing a great job."

Elliot Minchella celebrates after scoring Hull KR's second try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Minchella is bidding to become the latest KR player to gain England honours after Jez Litten and Mikey Lewis made the step up last year.

Lewis and Litten both came up with big plays at Wheldon Road to help get Rovers over the line in a tight contest.

Peters does not expect Wane to be swayed either way by the latest performances of KR's England hopefuls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Shaun will probably have in his mind who he wants to go with," said Peters.

Mikey Lewis celebrates in front of the Castleford fans. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Mini has been outstanding all year and Mikey was part of the group last year. There's Jez as well and Batch (James Batchelor) would certainly have been in contention before he got injured.

"I'm sure Shaun would agree it wasn't the most pretty game from us but we still dug in when we needed to.

"Mikey made some errors but he kept at it and that's what I was happy about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where we are in the table, you'd like to think we'd get a couple in. Whoever doesn't make the team, they're not far off and just need to keep plugging away."

A fourth straight win took Rovers joint top of Super League heading into the international break.

While he was grateful for the two points, Peters has called for his team to find another gear on their return to action.

"The feel-good for us is looking at the table more so than what that game was but there is a long way to go," he said.