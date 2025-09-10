Hull KR coach Willie Peters set for late calls ahead of Wakefield Trinity trip with Oliver Gildart update provided

Hull KR centre Oliver Gildart remains on track for a long-awaited comeback against Wakefield Trinity – but Willie Peters has vowed not to risk any of his injured players with the play-offs looming.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in May, depriving Peters of a key strike weapon for most of the season.

However, Gildart – who scored eight tries in 13 games before the setback – is now closing in on his return to hand the Robins a timely boost.

"He'll be named in the squad and we'll see where he's at," said Peters ahead of Saturday's trip to Wakefield Trinity.

"Bringing a player like Gilly back at this time of the year will give you energy. He's been out a long time and is popular among the group. He was playing really well before he got injured.

"We're hopeful. He's certainly in contention to play."

Peters, who remains without Michael McIlorum (ankle) and Rhyse Martin (suspension), could also welcome back Jesse Sue and Joe Burgess at Belle Vue.

Sue has missed the last two games with a knee issue, while Burgess was forced to pull out of last week's derby against Hull FC due to a calf problem.

Oliver Gildart is on the verge of a return after four months on the sidelines. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We need to work out whether it's better to give Jess another week or if he could get through it and we just minimise his minutes to suit," said Peters during Wednesday's press conference.

"We'll name Joe as well but he needs to pass some more tests. He trained a little bit today but we're not 100 per cent sure yet whether he'll pull through or not.

"They won't play unless they pass everything that needs to be ticked off. We've shown that we've got suitable players who come in and do a job."

Rovers emerged from a feisty derby victory unscathed, while Hull paid a heavy price for their ill-discipline with four suspensions.

Jack Ashworth has received a lengthy ban for his derby indiscretion. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

After accusing the visitors of "deliberately" targeting Mikey Lewis, Peters kept his counsel on Jack Ashworth's seven-game ban for elbowing his half-back in the head.

"I don't want to go into it too much," added Peters. "I said what I needed to say after the game.

"He's obviously got his suspension now and after they make decisions on things, I tend to move on.