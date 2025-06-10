Hull KR forward Sauaso Sue discovers disciplinary fate following spitting allegation
The Samoa forward was placed on report following an incident involving the Wolves’ Josh Thewlis in the second half at Wembley and faced a potential six-match ban if he had been found guilty.
However, an independent Operational Rules tribunal found that while Sue did spit, “he did not do so deliberately in the direction of a Warrington player”.
It means Sue will be free to play in Rovers’ Super League clash against Catalans Dragons on Friday, as they look to build on their first major trophy win in 40 years by maintaining their position at the top of the table.
Team-mates Joe Burgess and James Batchelor did not dispute their respective charges, with Burgess having three penalty points added to his record for a grade B head contact, while Batchelor was handed five penalty points for a grade C head contact. Neither penalty is sufficient to incur a ban.
