Hull KR forward Sauaso Sue discovers disciplinary fate following spitting allegation

Hull KR prop Sauaso Sue has escaped a lengthy ban after being found not guilty of spitting at an opponent during his side’s Betfred Challenge Cup final victory over Warrington Wolves.

The Samoa forward was placed on report following an incident involving the Wolves’ Josh Thewlis in the second half at Wembley and faced a potential six-match ban if he had been found guilty.

However, an independent Operational Rules tribunal found that while Sue did spit, “he did not do so deliberately in the direction of a Warrington player”.

It means Sue will be free to play in Rovers’ Super League clash against Catalans Dragons on Friday, as they look to build on their first major trophy win in 40 years by maintaining their position at the top of the table.