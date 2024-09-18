Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell explains why he is bowing out at peak of his powers

In a profession where people are often told when it is time to move on, Matt Parcell is in the rare position of being able to bow out at the peak of his powers.

Parcell, who does not turn 32 until next month, remains one of the best hookers in Super League but he could hang up his boots for good at the end of this season.

The Australian is in the final few games of his five-and-a-half-year spell at Hull KR after coming to a mutual agreement with Willie Peters that this would be his final season with the club.

Parcell plans to have one final European adventure with his family over Christmas and New Year before heading back to Australia.

If he never pulls on the boots again, he will retire with no regrets.

"These could be my last couple of games ever or it might not be," said Parcell, who won the 2017 Super League title in his first season in the competition with Leeds Rhinos.

"I don't feel like I need to play on and if these are the last couple of games, I'm completely happy.

"I think this is a good time. I feel like I'm playing really well but at the same time, it's a good time to finish. I always envisioned finishing a couple of years early rather than a couple of years late.

Matt Parcell will bid farewell to Craven Park in the coming weeks. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've made wonderful memories here and have met some awesome people who will be friends for life. The life experience we've had has been unbelievable.

"We have British citizenship so we may find our way back here in the future but myself and my wife Steph felt now was a good time to end our time in England."

Parcell had Super League suitors once news of his departure reached KR's rivals but the pull to return home was too strong.

The Queensland native began his career at Brisbane Broncos and spent a season with Manly Sea Eagles before joining Leeds at the end of 2016.

Matt Parcell celebrates last year's Challenge Cup semi-final win over Wigan. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Parcell is open to continuing his career back where it started in the NRL but he is relaxed about what the future holds.

"I definitely feel like I could (play at the top level in Australia)," said Parcell, who ruled out playing reserve grade Down Under.

"I feel like I'm playing some of my best footy at the moment. If something was to pop up, I think I'd be more than capable of playing really good footy back home. I'd definitely consider it.

"An NRL deal would be a bonus. It's not something that I'm worried about. If it happens, it happens."

Matt Parcell dives over to score a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Should the phone not ring, Parcell has a degree in civil engineering to fall back on and plans for a career in property, whether it is development or project management.

There was widespread disappointment among the fans when Rovers announced the news on Tuesday but circumstances meant a parting of ways at the end of this year was best for both parties.

"I've been here eight years now and that leans to it more than anything," said Parcell.

"We've got a little girl now so it's that time now where you start to think about being away from your family.

"Last year, I said it was only going to be another season or two anyway so it was whether it would be this year or next year.

"If I was going to stay, Willie wanted more of a long-term commitment and I couldn't commit to that. (Jared Waerea-) Hargreaves signed quite early so I knew from an early stage that this would be my last year here.

Matt Parcell in action during the 2017 Grand Final. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"All the focus is on finishing on the best note possible. It's about playing as well as I can and hopefully getting to Old Trafford."

That the Robins are even talked about as Grand Final contenders is remarkable given where they were when Parcell joined the club in 2019.

Rovers avoided relegation on the final day of that season and finished bottom the following year before reviving their fortunes.

As the play-offs come into view, Parcell is sensing a buzz that took Leeds all the way to title glory seven years ago.

"We've shown over the last six, seven, eight weeks that we're a good team," he said. "We can defend strongly and are hard to beat, which is a big thing when you get to these games.

"We just have to focus on ourselves. On our day when we play as well as we can, we're really hard to beat.

"We probably don't have as much experience as other teams in finals but we have been exposed to these games over the last few years.

"To finish this year would be really, really cool but if we don't lift a troph, I think the club is in a really good spot and it won't be too long before it does."

In a twist of fate, Parcell faces his former club in his final regular season game for the Robins, one that Leeds cannot afford to lose in their top-six bid.