Hull KR new boy Joe Burgess opens up on Salford Red Devils exit and 2024 motivations

That was certainly the case with Joe Burgess who was quickly snapped up by Hull KR following his acrimonious exit from Salford Red Devils.

As soon as the Red Devils concluded an internal investigation into the 29-year-old’s conduct last month, Rovers were ready to pounce.

Indeed, there was just one hour between Salford’s termination statement and KR confirming his signing.

Burgess may be a proven winger but there were times when he wondered what the future held after being stood down by Salford in December.

Thankfully for the Wigan Warriors academy product, the Robins were quick to offer him a route back to Super League.

"I feel very grateful," Burgess told The Yorkshire Post.

"I didn't really know what was going to happen to me but as soon as Willie (Peters) gave me a phone call, it was a no-brainer.

Joe Burgess chats to former Salford team-mate Andy Ackers after the friendly against Leeds. (Photo: Tony Foster/Hull KR)

"It was full on, then it died down a bit and then suddenly I was in Tenerife (for the pre-season camp).

"They got to a Challenge Cup final last year. I know they fell short but when you see a team get to finals you think, 'I want a bit of that'.

"I've not played in a final since the Covid one at Hull. I've got bad memories of there so am ready to change that.

"There's a good buzz here, a good feeling, and you can tell everyone wants success.

Joe Burgess shows his disappointment after losing the 2020 Grand Final. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I'm hoping I can help them take that next step. With the squad we've got here, I'm confident that we'll finish in the top three."

As the World Club Challenge comes into view, Burgess is reminded of his finest hour as a rugby league player.

The former England international scored a hat-trick the last time Wigan got their hands on the trophy in 2017, a feat that will be replayed countless times in the build-up to the Warriors' DW Stadium date with Penrith Panthers.

Either side of that memorable day, Burgess has had to settle for four runner-up medals despite scoring in three of those finals.

The winger left Salford under a cloud. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I'm desperate to win one," said Burgess, who missed Wigan's 2018 Grand Final triumph due to a ruptured ACL.

"I've played in three Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup final and lost them all.

"I'm 30 this year as well so I better get a move on. I will get there."

The ex-Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs speedster flirted with success at Salford in 2022 when the Red Devils got to within 80 minutes of the Grand Final.

But it all turned sour at the end of last year following an unspecified disciplinary incident that ultimately ended his three-year stay at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Salford stated that Burgess' conduct was not consistent with club expectations, a claim that has been rejected by the player who quickly took to social media to declare his intention to fight the sacking all the way to a tribunal if necessary.

Joe Burgess leaps highest to catch a kick. (Photo: Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com)

"It was sad," said Burgess on his departure from Salford.

"I loved them boys and got along with the staff very well. It's not what I wanted and it might not have been what they wanted but sh*t happens.

"I've put it behind me now and am ready to crack on with the season."

A contract that ran until the end of 2025 has been replaced by a one-year deal at Hull KR.

It amounts to a trial period for Burgess who is desperate to prove he is worthy of a longer stay.

"I'm working for a job next year," he admitted.

"Whether it's at Hull KR, we don't know yet. But if they want me, I would definitely 100 per cent re-sign.

"I'm loving it. It's a good club and there's plenty of comeptition for spots. That's what I need in my career right now."

With Ryan Hall locked in on the left, Burgess is battling with Niall Evalds and Louis Senior for the right-wing spot.

Burgess finds himself playing catch-up after sitting out both friendlies, including last Sunday's hit-out against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley where Evalds and Senior both featured.

"I picked up a bit of a niggle in Tenerife but I don't think I was expected to play anyway because I haven't done much of a pre-season," said Burgess.

"Hopefully I can get fit for the first few rounds."

The Robins kick off the season against bitter rivals Hull FC on Thursday night in a blockbuster start.

Burgess has not given up hope of featuring at the MKM Stadium but plans to savour the occasion either way.

"I'd definitely put my hand up for the derby but I'm not sure whether I'll be in contention," added Burgess, who played in 15 Wigan-St Helens derbies.

"I'm keen to find out what this derby is like and see which one is bigger.