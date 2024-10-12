Hull KR not weighed down by history in bid to smash through glass ceiling

History may be against Old Trafford new boys Hull KR but Willie Peters insists his team belong on the same stage as Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

The venue has been a graveyard for first-time Grand Finalists, to the extent that no club has ever beaten a previous winner on their Old Trafford debut.

Leeds Rhinos' maiden victory in 2004 was the last time a new name was engraved on the trophy, with the Warriors, St Helens and Bradford Bulls the only other clubs to have won the title.

Rather than be weighed down by history, Peters is using KR's 2024 record as evidence that they can smash through the glass ceiling and beat strong favourites Wigan in tonight's decider.

"You've got two clubs who have been consistent all year," he said.

"Wigan speak for themselves in terms of the history and what they're about as a club; we're a club on the rise and aspiring to achieve what they have.

"We were first and second which shows we're in with a chance. We played Wigan three times and they blew us away in the Challenge Cup but the other two games were really tight.

"We've shown that we can match it with Wigan and there's a mutual respect there. Whoever turns up on the day and settles down the quickest will win the game."

Peters is back on familiar territory at Old Trafford having played for this weekend's opponents in the 2000 Grand Final.

The Australian set up a shot at redemption after guiding the Robins to their highest-ever Super League finish of second.

"I came back to watch the Grand Final last year but before that the last time was in 2000 when I lost with Wigan," said Peters.

"It was unbelievable to come back and watch last year's Grand Final hoping that we'd get here and we're here 12 months later.

"I'll just be telling the players to enjoy this moment. My recollections of 2000 are a bit of a blur but they have to enjoy it.

"For some, it could be their only Grand Final. We know Wigan will be tough but we know what we can do."

To highlight the challenge facing Rovers, Wigan have won 51 trophies since they last got their hands on major silverware in 1985.

The Warriors are on the verge of history as they look to become the first club to claim all four major trophies in the same season.

Wigan are proven winners but Matt Peet is taking nothing for granted against an emerging force.

"I've been asked a lot about the fact that a new team can win it but Hull KR aren't just a team, they're a club on the up," said the Warriors head coach.

"On the field, Willie has got them playing fantastically well and that's built year-on-year. I think they’re a club who are here to compete for a long time.

"A lot of our hardest games in recent years have been against them. It's got all the makings of a fantastic occasion on and off the field."

KR's stellar season was recognised this week with Mikey Lewis crowned the 2024 Man of Steel and Peters pipping Grand Final counterpart Peet to the Coach of the Year award.

Lewis is preparing to go up against previous Man of Steel winner Bevan French on the biggest stage of all as he aims to crown a fairytale 12 months.

Peet views that match-up as one that will help bring eyes to the game on a relatively quiet weekend of sport.

"Nobody is watching kick-pressure on Instagram," he said. "It's all about moments, that’s what gets eyes on the game, and the star talent across both teams.

"Tyrone May, Mikey Lewis, Peta Hiku, Bevan French, Jai Field, Jake Wardle – they’re the moments.