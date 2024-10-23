Hull KR release Brett Delaney to pave way for Danny McGuire reunion at Castleford Tigers

Hull KR assistant coach Brett Delaney has been released from his contract to pave the way for a reunion with Danny McGuire at Castleford Tigers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delaney joined the Robins midway through 2022 and was credited with overseeing the club's defensive improvement.

The Australian was taken to Craven Park by former Leeds Rhinos team-mate McGuire during his spell as interim head coach and the pair are set to link up again at Wheldon Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuire has been heavily linked with the head coach position since Craig Lingard's sacking earlier this week.

Confirmation of his appointment appears to have moved a step closer following Delaney's departure from Craven Park.

Willie Peters will replace Delaney from within, with assistant coach Danny Ward and transition development coach Shaun Kenny-Dowall set to take on more responsibility next season.