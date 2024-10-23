Hull KR release Brett Delaney to pave way for Danny McGuire reunion at Castleford Tigers

By James O'Brien
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 14:29 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 14:33 BST
Hull KR assistant coach Brett Delaney has been released from his contract to pave the way for a reunion with Danny McGuire at Castleford Tigers.

Delaney joined the Robins midway through 2022 and was credited with overseeing the club's defensive improvement.

The Australian was taken to Craven Park by former Leeds Rhinos team-mate McGuire during his spell as interim head coach and the pair are set to link up again at Wheldon Road.

McGuire has been heavily linked with the head coach position since Craig Lingard's sacking earlier this week.

Confirmation of his appointment appears to have moved a step closer following Delaney's departure from Craven Park.

Willie Peters will replace Delaney from within, with assistant coach Danny Ward and transition development coach Shaun Kenny-Dowall set to take on more responsibility next season.

"I'd like to place on record my thanks to Brett for his efforts since joining the club midway through the 2022 season," said Hull KR boss Peters. "His contribution to our journey has been valued and we wish him all the best in the future."

