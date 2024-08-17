Rovers are top of Super League with six rounds remaining, leaving the success-starved club in pole position to win the League Leaders' Shield.

Their rivals across the River Hull have not allowed the Robins to forget that they have not won a major trophy since 1985 but the tune could be about to change.

A first piece of Super League silverware would give Willie Peters' side a place in Hull KR's history books and confirm their arrival as a genuine force.

However, there is no chance of Rovers getting carried away under the stewardship of Peters and his on-field leader Elliot Minchella.

"Obviously we're happy where we are but there are six games to go and you don't win anything for being top in August," declared Minchella.

"We're in a good spot but it doesn't mean anything unless you have a good finish.

"Obviously we know what the outcome would be if we win our next six games. There's no secret about it but if you look at the end goal, you miss what's in front of you. We've still got work to do."

Catalans Dragons and Hull KR are preparing to do battle at Elland Road. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The fixture list serves as a reality check for the Robins with four of the top six still to play as well as Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos, the best of the rest this season.

Rovers are on course to better their best-ever Super League finish of fourth but have work to do to secure a top-two spot and a home semi-final.

True to form, KR are not looking beyond their Magic Weekend date with Catalans Dragons at Elland Road on Sunday.

"It's in our hands to do it," said Minchella.

Hull KR are enjoying a season to remember led by captain Elliot Minchella, left. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've got six games to go and are just taking each one as it comes. To get to the outcome you've got to go through the process.

"We've got a massive game against Catalans and then we'll look at the one after that and the one after that.

"If we're there come the middle of September then great but if not, it's on to the next job which is the play-offs.

"It's a privilege to play for the club and be in the position we're in. I don't take it for granted. This kind of thing doesn't come around very often so we'll enjoy it and do our best to get the job done."

Elliot Minchella scores a try against Wigan during the 2020 season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Minchella's journey has given him a greater appreciation of KR's current situation.

The loose forward spent several years in the lower leagues following an acrimonious departure from Leeds before joining a Hull KR outfit that had escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth in 2019.

Back then, he could never have imagined leading the club's charge for Super League honours.

"Probably not," he laughed.

"But at the same time, it's probably been building for a few years. The people that (owner) Neil Hudgell and (chief executive) Paul Lakin have brought to the club, it's probably no surprise that we've made improvements.

"We've put a lot of hard work in and signed some really good players so we're confident in our ability and have that inner belief.

Elland Road is set for a festival of rugby league. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"But in 2019 when I joined the club, I didn't think I'd be here having this conversation."

Rovers finished bottom the following year at the end of a campaign heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

That season helped shape Minchella into the player he is today.

"It was a really tough year," said the 28-year-old, now an England international. "It was an eye-opener for me but I was just grateful to be there.

"Tony Smith did a really good job of building some foundations and since then the club have brought in some good people.

"We're going in the right direction but we're not happy with where we are; we want to win something – and I don't mind saying that. Now we've got to do it at the business end."

Minchella is one of seven survivors from the 2020 campaign alongside Matt Parcell, George King, Jez Litten, Dean Hadley, Mikey Lewis and Matty Storton.

Should Rovers get over the line, it would mean that little bit more to those players.

"We speak about it quite often," said Minchella.

"There's a few of us that have been on the journey from the start to where we are now. It's pleasing that there's still a core group of players. We often talk about the harder times – some really tough days at the office getting battered.