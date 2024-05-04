The Robins are a club transformed on and off the field and a genuine threat to the established order of Super League.

Yet they still have work to do to convince people that they are the real deal, a club capable of staying with the cream of the competition over a prolonged period.

After flirting with success under Tony Smith without truly convincing, Rovers have reached new heights since Willie Peters' arrival at the end of 2022.

Peters' men twice defeated eventual champions Wigan Warriors in his first season and claimed notable home wins over St Helens and Catalans Dragons.

KR have yet to enjoy the same success on the road, extending their winless away record against the top sides in a heavy defeat in Perpignan a fortnight ago.

The Robins bounced back in style to beat Wigan but Peters acknowledges that his side still have plenty to prove ahead of another Craven Park date with a Super League heavyweight in St Helens.

"There are a few reporters still questioning us, which is great, around away games, which is fine," said the KR boss.

BACK IN THE FRAME: Tom Opacic - pictured in action against Hull FC's Tex Hoy in February - is back in the matchday squad for the Super League clash against St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"We have gone in the right direction but we're still not at the level that we want to be at.

"You need to do it week in, week out and year on end. The teams that we're playing in this block – St Helens and Wigan – they've done it year in, year out.

"As much as we're pleased with the improvement, we're certainly not content. We still want to be chasing more.

"What does that look like for us? We don't have a big drop like when we went to Catalans two weeks ago. You're going to lose but it's how you lose. That's the key for us.

Hull KR beat Wigan last time out but consistency is key for the Robins. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We can beat any team on our day – I believe that and the players believe that – but you've got to do it week in, week out."

A testing run continues next week with a trip to Warrington Wolves before Rovers turn their attention to the Challenge Cup and a semi-final against Wigan.

In the here and now, Peters must find a way to break down a defence that has conceded only 70 points in nine games.

It is a challenge the Australian and his team are relishing.

Hull KR have a good record against the top sides at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're excited," added Peters. "I said when we got beat by Catalans that there was no better game to play than against the world champions the week after.

"No disrespect but if you win a game against a team lower in the competition, it doesn't have the same credibility and you don't get the same belief internally.

"We went and beat the world champions and now we're playing against the best defensive team in the comp. They've won four titles in the last five years so we know what we're up against.

"For us, it's about keeping our best and worst performances not too far away. If we do that for long periods in the game then, like last week, we'll give ourselves every opportunity."

KR's injury issues were well documented prior to Peters' arrival but continuity has been a theme of his tenure to date, barring the odd setback.

Peters has a clean bill of health for the visit of Saints, with Tom Opacic replacing Reiss Butterworth in KR's 21-man squad following his recovery from a shoulder problem.

Tom Opacic returns to contention this week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Opacic's return has left Peters with a selection headache after Oliver Gildart made a successful comeback in the win over Wigan.

Peters has reiterated that Rovers need a squad to compete at the top of Super League and require a buy-in from each individual.

"We want healthy competition for places," said Peters, who recently traded Corey Hall for Jack Broadbent.

"Some players excel when that's happening and other players head for the exit door. It's just about having the right people in who are comfortable competing with each other.

"As a head coach, you're never going to keep 30-odd players happy because the reality is you can only pick 17 players every week.

"We want to build a squad. Some good players are missing out, which is the same with the best teams.

"We've certainly got three very good centres available in Tom, Peta (Hiku) and Oli Gildart."

Established prop George King has fallen down the pecking order this season and appears to be on his way out of Craven Park amid interest from Huddersfield Giants.

Peters has stressed that King will see out the year with Rovers.