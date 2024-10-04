In a season where Hull KR and Warrington Wolves have shown they are the best of the rest in Super League, a semi-final showdown between the rivals felt inevitable.

It has been a collision course in the making ever since they produced an enthralling game at Craven Park in round four.

Warrington claimed the spoils that night and again on home soil in May but the most recent result went in KR's favour.

Once the all-conquering Wigan Warriors took a firm grip on the League Leaders' Shield, it came down to which team would secure home advantage in the semi-finals.

Rovers held their nerve to claim second place and Warrington duly beat St Helens – albeit in unconvincing fashion – to book a trip to Craven Park.

A play-off date with the Wolves had been on Willie Peters' radar for a while.

"At the start of the year, you get an understanding of yourselves and other teams in the first 10 games," said the Robins boss.

"There's no doubt I knew Warrington would be there at the back end and that we'd more than likely play them at some stage in the finals.

Hull KR have enjoyed a season to remember so far. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's worked out that way and it's no surprise to me."

Rovers have turned Craven Park into a fortress under Peters but they will be conscious that the only team to have won in their backyard in 80 minutes this year stand in the way of a maiden Grand Final appearance.

Whereas the Robins were left to rue missed opportunities on that occasion, they could have no complaints following their defeat at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Either side of those losses – which accounted for a third of their overall tally of six – KR showed Peters they belong at the top of Super League.

Willie Peters' side are 80 minutes from Old Trafford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There was one game we weren't happy with at all, especially in the first half, and two tight games," he said.

"It's two very good teams going at it. We respect what Warrington have done all season and where they're at – but we deserve to be where we are as well.

"We need to build our game again and go prove why we finished where we did. We're on a journey and it's not finished yet.

"We've come a long way and are proud of that but we're not content with where we are.

Hull KR will be roared on by the East Stand on Friday. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're in a position to play at Old Trafford, which is naturally where we want to be, but Friday night is the most important task for us."

The clash pits Man of Steel nominee Mikey Lewis against England captain and fellow half-back George Williams.

On a stage packed with star performers, it is the standout battle.

"Mikey v George is one that everyone wants to see," said Peters.

"George has obviously been doing it for a long time now and is still doing it; Mikey is coming through and is on his tail. It's going to be interesting to see how it unfolds.

"The spine players are the key players in both teams but it's going to be the forward battle that will allow the spine players to do their thing."

Whereas the KR pack put their feet up and watched the action unfold in last week’s eliminators, the Warrington forwards went through the wringer against their St Helens counterparts.

Asked if the Wolves could still be feeling the effects of their golden-point exertions, Peters said: "Naturally it was a physical, intense game and it can take its toll on the body, that's for sure.

"They'll have a plan around that but I'm not too concerned about what they do.

"We've had some good preparation going in. That's all my focus is on."

The week off came at a good time for the Robins following a demanding run-in that saw them face each of their title rivals.

Peters' men won 10 of their final 11 games at the end of the regular season, with their sole defeat against Wigan the only time they have lost in 80 minutes since mid-May.

The stakes have never been higher for Rovers at Craven Park but Peters is not about to change what has worked for his team.

"We need to do what we do well," he said.

"Both teams will want to start well – the start will be important for both teams.

"It's just focusing on doing the things we're good at and doing them well under pressure.

"It's do or die so there are going to be key moments in the game that you need to win, like in their game last weekend. We need to win more moments than Warrington.

"If we get the things we value right, and that's mainly around defence, our attack will come off the back of that.

"With the quality they've got, you're going to be stressed at times but it's about how hard you want to work for your team-mates to stop a try or a line break.