Hull KR 'very interested' in Las Vegas trip following success of maiden Super League venture

For anyone following last week's rugby league takeover of Las Vegas from back home in England, it was impossible not to feel a degree of jealousy.

Even before Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves kicked off a historic quadruple-header at the breathtaking Allegiant Stadium, there was a vibrancy that is a world away from a dim winter on this side of the Atlantic.

Super League had more eyes on it than ever before and made the most of its day in the sun.

The players finally had the chance to share the limelight with their NRL counterparts, paraded along the world-famous Fremont Street like genuine superstars – something the competition has been crying out for since day dot.

Sin City provided the razzmatazz with its bright lights and carnival atmosphere, and the Super League sides delivered the entertainment to match on game day.

Although Warrington were far from their best in the 48-24 drubbing by Wigan, it was an unforgettable spectacle.

The north-west rivals impressed NRL officials enough to secure an invitation for Super League to return in 2026, offering another opportunity to showcase the competition's potential.

After witnessing the unrivalled exposure from afar, clubs are unsurprisingly queuing up for a piece of the action.

Rugby league took over Las Vegas last week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Hull KR have publicly declared their interest in joining the party but will not throw in all their chips until they learn the true financial cost of taking a game stateside.

Rovers chief executive Paul Lakin said: "It's something we're very interested in. I've spoken to the board and we're definitely keen to explore it further.

"We haven't seen the full financial figures yet and clearly would only truly understand that side of it when Wigan and Warrington come back.

"We're very interested to learn more. We feel we're in a strong position based on where we've been in the last couple of years – a Challenge Cup final and Grand Final.

It was a unique opportunity for English rugby league. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've got the current Man of Steel, a really talented squad and the current Coach of the Year. I think we'd be very well placed to go out there.

"It's raising the profile of the sport. If that can grow and grow, it would be nice to see the stadium full at some point in the future."

A Hull derby in Vegas would be a mouthwatering prospect, but the idea that either side would sacrifice their biggest home match of the season is fanciful at best.

In any case, Hull FC are not in a position to take a game on the road under the terms of their stadium lease and "have a long way to go to get to that stage" on the performance side, according to Richie Myler in a recent interview.

Wigan run out at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

St Helens or Leeds Rhinos appear to be KR's most likely opponents in 2026 should the numbers add up, although Leigh Leopards may have a say after a mini-Vegas takeover of their own last week.

Danny McGuire and Luke Robinson gave the concept their seal of approval last week but both Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants are not currently in a position to represent Super League on the world stage.

On a similar theme, Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis conceded that top-four clubs should be at the front of the queue.

Leeds have not qualified for the play-offs since reaching the Grand Final in 2022 but are undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in the country.

The stumbling block for the Rhinos – and many of their rivals – are the implications of sacrificing a home game, as Wigan did this year.

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington said: "It is great we (Super League) are part of it and we need, over the next few years, to really make it work.

Junior Nsemba signs an autograph for a travelling supporter. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Most Super League clubs, I think, would be keen to be part of that festival of rugby league – but for a club like Leeds to give up a home fixture is financially quite significant and may not be popular with fans.

"As a club we don’t have a definitive position – it has not been discussed by the board, as such. I think we would be keen to go there but probably as the visiting team.”

The next event in 2026 will be the third of the NRL's five-year deal to stage matches in Vegas.

Super League may have secured its return but the women's fixture is in danger of being cut from the schedule following Australia's 90-4 demolition of England.

NRL supremo Peter V'landys – the driving force behind the Vegas venture – has dropped a strong hint that the programme will be reduced to three games next year.

"I think four was too long," he said.

"You could tell because the fans left their seats and when their game was over, there were empty seats. You want them to stay there and if you'd had three games, they would have."

If the stars align and the World Club Challenge is taken to Vegas, there could be three Super League clubs heading stateside in 2026.

Together, this year's teams and the circa 10,000 English fans that contributed to the crowd of 45,209 left the sport's powerbrokers wanting more.