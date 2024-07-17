Hull KR winger Ryan Hall discusses Leeds Rhinos' coaching situation ahead of date with future employers

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger will see out his career at Headingley after agreeing a one-year deal with his boyhood club for 2025.

Hall was signed by Rohan Smith who has since been sacked and replaced by interim boss Brad Arthur.

The Rhinos remain on the lookout for Smith's permanent successor, creating uncertainty for Hall ahead of his final season.

However, the 36-year-old is relaxed about the situation as he prepares for his last game at Headingley as a visiting player on Saturday.

"I have got one eye on that but I'm concentrating on playing for Hull KR," said Hall.

"I think I’ll get on with anyone who comes in. It happened here when Tony (Smith) left. I didn’t know who the coach was going to be and it turned out it was Willie Peters who I seem to get along with.

"It’s the same scenario but I’m just not at that club yet. I know they have Brad Arthur until the end of the year but they don’t know what’s happening after that.

Ryan Hall has unfinished business with Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It will get done whenever it gets done and I’ll take note when I need to."

Hall scored 231 tries in 330 games in his first spell at Leeds from 2007 to 2018 on his way to winning six Super League Grand Finals, two World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups.

The veteran has returned to Headingley several times since signing for Hull KR in 2021 and does not expect it to feel any different this weekend.

"I did all the thinking about moving on earlier in the season when I had to," said Hall, who is chasing a second successive top-four finish with Rovers.

The winger enjoyed great success in his first spell at Headingley. (Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM)

"Now that decision has been made I put it to bed because I’m contracted to Hull KR this year and have a job to do for Hull KR. I want to get the most out of it I can.