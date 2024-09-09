Hull KR's Super League hopes hinge on response to Wigan Warriors setback

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His team did not let him down, even with one hand tied behind their back for a quarter of the fight.

But for two controversial yellow cards, there is every chance Rovers would have won a breathless contest on points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four of Wigan's five tries were scored while the Robins were down to 12 men and the other was a piece of individual brilliance by reigning Man of Steel Bevan French.

Before Jack Smith reached for his pocket, KR showed the traits required to win big games.

Peters' side went set for set with the Warriors and were clinical when chances came their way to open up a 10-0 lead, a position that became even stronger when they went 20-8 up in the early stages of the second half.

The only thing Rovers lacked on the night was the rub of the green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith was quick to brandish the yellow card when Joe Burgess raced back to help Oliver Gildart end a threatening break by Jai Field.

Hull KR get to grips with Adam Keighran. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The tackle did not appear to be complete and Burgess could not be accused of preventing a quick play-the-ball given there was no dummy-half.

KR conceded two tries in Burgess' absence and it was the same story when Jai Whitbread was sent to the naughty step for a high tackle.

It was a yellow by the letter of the law but Tyler Dupree did not win any friends in East Hull by staying down long enough for the video referee to intervene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That act of gamesmanship – a snapshot of a growing trend that has fast become a stain on the sport – effectively won the game for Wigan.

Wigan show their relief at full-time. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Rovers fought to the very end but there was no way back following Liam Marshall's quickfire double.

The Warriors found a way to win as all champion sides do, even if they did need a bit of help along the way.

Wigan have won 50 trophies since Rovers last got their hands on a major piece of silverware in 1985, a staggering stat that underlines the size of the task facing Peters' team at the business end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

History is against them but KR showed enough on Friday to convince Peters that they have the beating of the all-conquering Warriors, the holders of all four trophies.

Liam Marshall races away to score one of his two tries. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"When you finish four points behind Wigan and you’ve been down to 12 men twice, you’ve done alright and there are so many positive things we can take out of that performance,” said Peters after the 24-20 defeat.

“Naturally the players are disappointed because they put a lot of effort into that game. We got in front and we should have closed the game out but we had 12 men twice and that hurt us.

“We went more than toe-to-toe and they will be looking over their shoulders, that’s for sure. We were in a really strong position and when we had 13 on 13, I thought the players played extremely well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a rematch at Old Trafford a distinct possibility, both teams landed psychological blows.

Rovers got on top of Wigan's much-vaunted pack and showed they have the quality to unsettle Matt Peet's side.

On the flip side, the Warriors' left edge of Junior Nsemba, Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall caused havoc when the momentum was with them.

Mikey Lewis dives over to score for the Robins. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Should the sides meet again next month, KR's right edge will be on high alert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought the quality of the game was intense," said Warriors boss Peet.

"It was an 80-minute arm wrestle, it was in the balance and it was a pleasure to be a part of.

"But we’ll have to be better than that – that (performance) won’t win us anything."

The Robins have work to do before they can dare to dream about a first Grand Final appearance after results went against them in round 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To compound their defeat at Wigan, Warrington Wolves saw off St Helens to move back within two points.

In all probability, Rovers will need to win their remaining two games to give themselves a chance of claiming the League Leaders' Shield and ending their 39-year wait for success before the play-offs.

One victory could be enough to secure a top-two place and a semi-final at Craven Park, a tantalising prospect for a club with a formidable home record.

However, nothing can be left to chance given Warrington host London Broncos in the final round, a game they will view as an opportunity to boost their points difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KR's Old Trafford hopes hinge on their response to Friday's crushing disappointment.

Peters' side invested so much physically and emotionally, yet got nothing tangible in return.

If they fall into the trap of feeling sorry for themselves, they will pay a heavy price at in-form Leigh Leopards this Friday.

Another defeat there and doubts may begin to resurface at a critical stage of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers have shown enough under Peters to suggest they will quickly get back on the horse.

The defeat at Wigan may turn out to be the making of them.

One thing is for sure, the Warriors now know that Hull KR are a serious threat to their title defence if they didn't already.