Hunslet set up promotion decider at Swinton Lions after beating Keighley Cougars in League 1 final
Dean Muir’s team were outsiders for promotion following a fourth-place finish but have won three straight games in the play-offs to book a trip to Swinton Lions, who finished third from bottom in the second tier, in next week's decider.
Keighley earned home advantage by finishing second but were well beaten on a frustrating afternoon for Jake Webster's side.
Ethan Wood opened the scoring for Hunslet inside the opening quarter and the visitors were in full control when Mackenzie Turner went over.
Matty Beharrell kicked a penalty after George Flanagan Snr was sin-binned for Keighley to give the Parksiders a 12-0 half-time lead.
Flanagan's converted try gave Keighley hope but Beharrell knocked over another penalty to restore Hunslet's two-score advantage and Jack Render went over in the corner to put the game to bed.
Beharrell added a third penalty before Lewis Hatton was sent off to compound the Cougars’ misery as their hopes of an immediate return to the Championship were ended.
