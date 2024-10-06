Hunslet set up promotion decider at Swinton Lions after beating Keighley Cougars in League 1 final

Hunslet are 80 minutes from the Championship after defeating Keighley Cougars 20-6 in the League 1 play-off final.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Muir’s team were outsiders for promotion following a fourth-place finish but have won three straight games in the play-offs to book a trip to Swinton Lions, who finished third from bottom in the second tier, in next week's decider.

Keighley earned home advantage by finishing second but were well beaten on a frustrating afternoon for Jake Webster's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Wood opened the scoring for Hunslet inside the opening quarter and the visitors were in full control when Mackenzie Turner went over.

Matty Beharrell kicked a penalty after George Flanagan Snr was sin-binned for Keighley to give the Parksiders a 12-0 half-time lead.

Flanagan's converted try gave Keighley hope but Beharrell knocked over another penalty to restore Hunslet's two-score advantage and Jack Render went over in the corner to put the game to bed.