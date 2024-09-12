In a cut-throat industry, sympathy for coaches is in short supply.

The head coach is responsible for the product on the field and lives or dies by their decisions.

But if ever there was a coach who deserved sympathy, it is Simon Grix.

The 38-year-old made the step up to Super League to hone his craft as an assistant under Tony Smith after a promising start to his coaching career in charge of Halifax Panthers, only to find himself in the Hull FC hot seat within a matter of months.

Hull were on the slide long before Smith's arrival and the situation did not improve on his watch.

Grix was tasked with trying where Super League's most experienced coach had failed with a weakened squad and little time to put his stamp on things.

The depleted Airlie Birds showed flashes of improvement under Grix – the highlights surprise wins over Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors – only to revert to type in a customary late-season collapse.

It has been an impossible job but there was little room for negotiation when the new arrival was offered it.

Simon Grix has been Hull's nominated spokesman this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's hard to say I have regrets because it's not like there was a choice," said Grix, who has been in charge since April.

"Someone had to do it. It was only meant to be temporary but it's played out a different way.

"It's not been very nice having to front this really negative period, something you've inherited. There are a lot of issues at this club that need to be fixed to get it back on track.

"If I had my chance again, maybe I might go: 'Do you know what, Adam (Pearson), I'll keep doing what I'm doing and get someone else in'.

It has been a nightmare season for Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I had to do what was right for the club and have had to stand there and cop it.

"It's been tough, real tough. Your job is to try create news but the questions I get asked after every game, you'd be naive if you thought I was being 100 per cent honest. I can't give you my honest opinion because that sells people down the river."

Grix has fronted up throughout his time in charge, more often than not after a defeat.

At a club where patience on the terraces has long since worn thin, Grix has found himself in the firing line as the nominated spokesman.

Simon Grix, right, has had some assistance from Francis Cummins, left. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Everyone has got an opinion and I appreciate that – but not everyone has got all the facts and I'm not at liberty to share all the facts either," he said.

"That's the tough bit about trying to deliver a message to give the fans what they deserve which is a good picture of what's going on.

"It's part of the job, unfortunately. Everyone is entitled to an opinion and they don't mind sharing it. A lot of people neglect the fact they haven't got all the information.

"I'd like to think those who truly accept what's going on here will understand it's not necessarily one bloke's fault."

Hull are in danger of finishing bottom for the first time in 60 years heading into the final two rounds of the Super League campaign.

It has been an eye-opener even for somebody as experienced as Grix.

Simon Grix has a wealth of experience as a player and a coach - but it has never been as tough as this. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's been the toughest year I've had as a player or a coach," said the former forward, who spent 10 years at Warrington Wolves in between spells with hometown club Halifax.

"The positive is that if I ever find myself in this situation again, it won't be alien like this year has been. I'd like to think I won't be in this situation again.

"The biggest thing has been the things that have been going on for the betterment of the future, such as trying to swing your squad around halfway through a season. Being unable to bring in players of the right calibre throughout the season has made it difficult.

"Motivating people is difficult when it's constantly hard work and negative. Whether we like it or not, for whatever reason this playing group is not up to the right standard to compete in Super League every week. That's evident in our performances.

"We've got a lot of young blokes who are inexperienced at this level and shouldn't and probably wouldn't have played as much had things gone better."

Amid the gloom, an exciting crop of academy products has emerged this season.

With a raft of seasoned professionals on their way to the club – led by incoming head coach John Cartwright – Grix can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"There's some experience coming in and some youngsters that can be moulded and shaped through their experience," said Grix.

"You've got to change somewhere and the changes have started to happen. I do think next year will be much more positive."

Despite everything that has happened in 2024, Grix is happy to stay on and help with the rebuild, even if others aren't so enamoured by the decision.

"As I said, I didn't ask for it," added Grix, who is due to go back to his role as assistant once Cartwright arrives.

"Decisions were made and someone had to stand in front of the camera. I was the unfortunate one, I suppose.

"I'd like to think anyone who knows me knows that I've given everything but there a lot of circumstances at play here.

"Everyone who remains next year would be openly honest and say people haven't seen the best of them because of circumstances.