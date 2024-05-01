A vacancy has opened up at the NRL club following the sacking of head coach Jason Demetriou earlier this week.

Peters started and finished his NRL playing career with South Sydney before two stints as a coach but the Australian has expressed his desire to see through the project at KR.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My contract is up to 2025 and I'm very happy at the club," said Peters. "My family and I love the club and are very happy here.

"Do I have (NRL) aspirations down the track? Yeah, I do. But I've got a job here that I want to fulfil – and hopefully I can fulfil that for a while.

"There's a vision at the club that I share. We've started a job and I'd like to stay and finish it.

"My whole goal is to leave the club in a better spot. The club was in a good place when I arrived but I'd love to be able to leave it in a great place. If you reach great, hopefully trophies come with that."

Peters was appointed on a three-year deal at the end of 2022 and steered Rovers to Wembley in his first campaign in charge, as well as a top-four finish in Super League.

Willie Peters has made a big impact at Hull KR. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Robins, who are fifth after nine rounds of this season, face Wigan Warriors in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup later this month.

Peters is open to extending his contract with the club, providing his family continue to enjoy life in England.

"Certainly but that's a decision for the club and myself to look at," he said.

"I love the club, what we're doing and where we're heading. It's an honour to be able to coach this group. I love coming into work every day.

Willie Peters, right, will not be returning to South Sydney. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

"It's a special club with a lot of special people. The players certainly drive the environment we've got here.

"It's something we'll certainly look at. When you've got a wife and two young boys, that's the major part you've got to get right first. If they're not happy, naturally I'm not happy and can't work properly.