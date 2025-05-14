'I was there' moment: Leeds Rhinos promise unmissable Las Vegas spectacle in 2026 Yorkshire derby with Hull KR

By James O'Brien
Published 14th May 2025, 11:27 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 11:32 BST
Leeds Rhinos have billed the 2026 Las Vegas takeover with Hull KR as an unmissable spectacle, vowing to help deliver another unforgettable chapter in Super League's stateside adventure.

The Rhinos will take on the Robins at Allegiant Stadium on February 28, aiming to build on the momentum created by Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves in this year's inaugural Super League outing in Sin City.

After being selected to represent the competition in a blockbuster Yorkshire derby, Leeds are determined to seize the opportunity.

Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates said: "We are delighted to get the call to head to Vegas in 2026.

"Everyone here in Super League was blown away by the impact that Wigan and Warrington made earlier in the year.

"The scenes from Vegas, whether on Fremont Street or the vivid blocks of UK fans in their club colours at Allegiant Stadium, were incredible and sets the benchmark for ourselves and the Robins. The challenge now is to make it even bigger and better in '26.

"We hope that over 10,000 fans will be travelling across from England, which will make this a real 'I was there' moment.

"What went on in Vegas has definitely not stayed in Vegas in this case – everyone wants to be part of it."

Leeds Rhinos have booked their ticket to America. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Leeds Rhinos have booked their ticket to America. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The 2026 event will also feature Canterbury Bulldogs, St George Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys as the NRL returns for a third consecutive year.

Match tickets will go on sale to Leeds and Hull KR supporters from June 2, with fans encouraged to book directly to help safeguard the "financial viability of the event for Super League clubs in future years".

To make the most of the occasion, the Rhinos are offering official travel packages – including return flights and a multi-night stay at the iconic Bellagio Hotel – promising a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"We are working with SportsBreaks for our official travel packages, which will be really special as we travel together as the Rhinos family over to the States," added Oates.

Super League is heading back to Las Vegas following the success of this year's event. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Super League is heading back to Las Vegas following the success of this year's event. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We are working closely with Hull KR, who are great partners for this event, and RL Commercial. This is a massive opportunity not just for the Rhinos but Super League to show the world just how passionate our loyal supporters are."

