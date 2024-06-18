Ian Blease must change mentality at Leeds Rhinos, a club that have accepted mediocrity - James O'Brien comment

If Ian Blease made the most of his remaining downtime and missed Leeds Rhinos’ defeat against Hull FC, he could have been forgiven for thinking that the visitors had been hard done by.

In the words of Rohan Smith, the performance at the MKM Stadium was "filled with promise".

It was a remarkable assessment of a woeful display that had no redeeming features.

The performance and the reaction to it highlighted the size of the task facing the club's new sporting director.

From Smith's future to potential surgery for an underperforming squad, Blease had several urgent matters to attend to when he got to work on Monday.

Longer term, perhaps Blease's biggest challenge is changing the club's mentality.

At some point between the last of their eight Grand Final wins in 2017 and now, Leeds have accepted mediocrity.

It is evident in the language they use publicly, whether it is Smith glossing over a poor result or chief executive Gary Hetherington pointing to the competitiveness of Super League.

Ash Handley reacts to the defeat at Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

While the team in ninth spot may be tougher to crack than when the Rhinos were dominating the competition, there are levels within Super League – as Blease said himself last week – and Leeds are nowhere near where they should be.

Some clubs might be happy with being in the play-off conversation at the halfway mark of the campaign but seventh place is not good enough for one the size of the Rhinos.

Leeds Rhinos are a club that transcend the sport, for their success on the field and the work they do off the pitch, as evidenced by their exemplary handling of Rob Burrow's devastating death.

The Rhinos are rightly held to a higher standard and the expectation levels are not comparable with the teams they are keeping company in the bottom half of Super League.

Ian Blease gets to work at Headingley this week. (Photo: James Hardisty)

Sadly for the club's supporters, Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards have become their new rivals in the context of the competition.

One of only three current Super League clubs to have won the title, the Rhinos are lightyears behind Wigan Warriors and St Helens on the field.

It has been six years and counting since Leeds last finished in the top four. By contrast, the Warriors and Saints have not missed out once between them during the same period.

As Hetherington rightly pointed out, the salary cap has belatedly brought the clubs in Super League closer together – but that has not stopped Wigan and St Helens from setting the standard.

Rohan Smith, centre, watches on from the stands at Hull. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

To catch up with their traditional rivals, the Rhinos must raise their standards and expectations internally.

There is a fine line between positivity and delusion – and Leeds have been burying their head in the sand for far too long now.

While there is something to be said for remaining upbeat in the face of adversity, as Smith has been doing, realism and honesty go a long way with supporters.

If the Rhinos are to rescue their season, the players need a few home truths and a kick up the proverbial.

There are holes in the team – specifically the pack – but the squad assembled during the off-season was good enough to finish in the top six, at the very least.

Leeds have failed to pass the eye test this year in a repeat of last season when they finished eighth.

Harry Newman, pictured, has struggled to fire under Rohan Smith. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos do not have a clear identity, save for "play what you see".

Smith's methods will look spectacular when they come off but they are too hit and miss to worry the competition leaders.

Leeds – a team containing talent such as Brodie Croft, Harry Newman and Ash Handley – appear to be crying out for structure and direction.

Simply put, the error-ridden Rhinos look like a poorly coached team, a team of individuals who have no option but to hope their team-mates are on the same wavelength.

Watch Hull KR or Salford attack, for instance, and the difference is stark.

The players must take their share of the blame for underperforming but in any sport, the buck stops with the coach.

Blease's arrival has left Smith's position under serious threat, although the likelihood of the Australian being dismissed before Friday's game against Leigh – when the Rhinos will celebrate Burrow's life – is diminishing.

It appears to be a matter of "when" rather than "if" following last week's 18-10 defeat against Hull, a team that had lost their previous 11 games.

Leeds were abject and rudderless on the field but more worryingly, appeared to accept the performance.

There needs to be accountability and that must be driven by Blease in his new role.