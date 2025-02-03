Hull KR prop Jesse Sue has outlined his preference after entering the final year of his contract, declaring "I'd love to stay".

The 32-year-old followed Willie Peters from Newcastle Knights at the end of 2022 on a three-year deal and has been a strong performer for the Robins, bouncing back from an injury-disrupted debut season with a stellar 2024.

Sue is ready to commit to a longer stay at Craven Park but knows he must maintain his high standards to earn a new contract.

"I've really enjoyed it," he said during last week's media day.

"I was injured most of the first year and couldn't really prove myself but last year I played nearly every game.

"We've got a good crew here and good coaching staff. The family are enjoying it too and that's half the battle.

"We'll see what happens with my contract. I'll hopefully let the footy do its work.

"I'd love to stay. That's my preference. Hopefully I can sign on and stay at the club."

Jesse Sue is ready to commit his future to Hull KR. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Sue sat out KR's Wembley defeat in 2023 but was a starter last October when Peters' men suffered Grand Final heartache at the hands of Wigan Warriors.

The front-rower is highly motivated to get back to Old Trafford this year and secure a precious souvenir to eventually take home with him to Australia.

"It's always frustrating when you get so close and miss out but you've got to use that frustration as hunger for the following year to go one step further," said Sue.

"I still don't think I'm over the Grand Final – it still hurts me. I've got a lot of frustration but you've got to bounce back in pre-season, which we have.

Jesse Sue, left, is loving life at Craven Park. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

"We'll hopefully get there again this year and it'll be a different result. It would mean the world to me to win a trophy for the club and the community.

"Also for us as a group as well. We're only here for a short period of time. I'd like to take something home to go with the memories I've made. That would be the cherry on the top."

Rovers are among the pre-season favourites for the Super League title after bolstering Peters' squad with respected figures who have experienced success on both sides of the world.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Michael McIlorum and Rhyse Martin have strengthened the pack, while Tom Davies is a high-quality replacement for Ryan Hall on the wing.

Jesse Sue, centre, celebrates a try against Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've made big additions this year with Jared and Micky Mac who bring a lot of experience and a winning mentality to our team," said Sue.

"They both love defence and are both aggressive. We probably lacked that aggression last year for 80 minutes. They've been lifting the players around them this pre-season.

"And hopefully Rhyse Martin will kick us to some wins this year. That cost us a few games last year.

"He's been massive for us as well with his leadership. He's been around a long time as well.