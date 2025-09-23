BRAD ARTHUR says the return of several key players has given Leeds Rhinos a timely injection of confidence ahead of Saturday’s play-off eliminator against St Helens.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos ended the regular season without Jake Connor, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall and Lachie Miller, absences that were keenly felt in consecutive losses.

Handley missed the last four games with a groin injury, while a rib issue sidelined Connor for the defeats to Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall (ribs) and Miller (calf) also sat out the final-round fixture at Wigan.

However, they all returned to the fold at the start of this week to hand Leeds a timely boost.

"We've seen the difference at training," said Arthur, who remains without the likes of Cameron Smith, Alife Edgell and Maika Sivo for the play-offs.

"When you add back a bit of class and quality to your team, it injects a bit of confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They trained well. Our left edge has a totally different look to what it has been the last couple of weeks.

Brad Arthur welcomes back a raft of influential players for the first round of the players. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We know the quality our captain (Handley) brings. We have missed his leadership a little bit as well.

"Jake is one of the form players in the competition so he will be a handy addition for us. It allows Kallum (Watkins) to get back into the middle, controlling the forwards.

"Lachie is a threat out the back that we probably missed last week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds won five games in a row before the late dip to secure a top-four finish and a home play-off tie for the first time since 2017.

Jake Connor is raring to go after an enforced break. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Connor, Handley, Hall and Miller all played leading roles during the campaign, underlining their importance to the side.

Arthur was quick to stress that their return is not a gamble.

"Hally needed the week off," added the Rhinos boss. "He has been playing busted for a while now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ash, Lachie and Jake were all touch and go for last week – but we thought there were bigger things ahead."

Leeds have lost three times to St Helens this year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Back-to-back defeats halted Leeds' momentum and left them facing a do-or-die clash with St Helens, who have beaten them three times this season.

However, Arthur views the play-offs as a fresh competition.

"All six teams will believe they have a chance and are right in it," he said. "Everyone is beating everyone so it shows how even it is.

"You've had 27 weeks to slug it out but now it comes down to knockout each week and you’ve just got to get up for that 80 minutes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds lost 22-14 at St Helens in their only previous knockout tie against top-tier opposition in 2025, while they managed just four points across two Super League defeats to Paul Wellens' side.

The Rhinos did, however, get the better of their rivals at Magic Weekend in May.

"It's a tough challenge," said Arthur.

"We know the style of footy they play. They try and drag you into an arm wrestle and a grind and they do a good job with it.