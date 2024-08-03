Interim Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur not giving up on Super League play-offs despite damaging defeat
The Rhinos raced into a 12-0 lead at the Salford Community Stadium but old habits crept in as they slumped to a hugely damaging 22-16 defeat.
A 10th loss of the season leaves Leeds six points behind the Red Devils and four adrift of the play-off positions with seven rounds to play, a run-in that features five games against title contenders.
"It is tough but there's still plenty of footy to be played and we're not going to give in the fight," said Arthur, whose side lost Rhyse Martin and James Bentley to the sin bin on a frustrating night. "That's what we've talked about there (after the game).
"They didn’t give in right to the death. I feel like they’ve done an okay job in terms of their attitude to still be in the game at the back end, with 12 men and still be in with a chance.
"We’ve got to keep chipping away during the week and make sure we’ve got 17 blokes who are clear what their job is. Once we get 17 blokes who know their job each week and know how important it is to get the simple parts right, that will lead to better performances."
In a do-or-die game, Leeds were their own worst enemies to continue a 2024 theme.
First-half tries from Matt Frawley, Alfie Edgell and Brodie Croft were a distant memory by the time they succumbed to Marc Sneyd's left boot.
"There were too many errors, sin-bins, penalties – a lot of unprofessional bits and pieces in our game," added Arthur.
"That then leads to frustration and under frustration we are not making clear decisions with the ball and we end up a bit disconnected. I can see the disappointment in the players and they should be disappointed because they tried so hard."