Interim Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur not giving up on Super League play-offs despite damaging defeat

Interim Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur is not giving up on the play-offs despite the hammer blow of a loss to nearest rivals Salford Red Devils.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos raced into a 12-0 lead at the Salford Community Stadium but old habits crept in as they slumped to a hugely damaging 22-16 defeat.

A 10th loss of the season leaves Leeds six points behind the Red Devils and four adrift of the play-off positions with seven rounds to play, a run-in that features five games against title contenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is tough but there's still plenty of footy to be played and we're not going to give in the fight," said Arthur, whose side lost Rhyse Martin and James Bentley to the sin bin on a frustrating night. "That's what we've talked about there (after the game).

"They didn’t give in right to the death. I feel like they’ve done an okay job in terms of their attitude to still be in the game at the back end, with 12 men and still be in with a chance.

"We’ve got to keep chipping away during the week and make sure we’ve got 17 blokes who are clear what their job is. Once we get 17 blokes who know their job each week and know how important it is to get the simple parts right, that will lead to better performances."

In a do-or-die game, Leeds were their own worst enemies to continue a 2024 theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-half tries from Matt Frawley, Alfie Edgell and Brodie Croft were a distant memory by the time they succumbed to Marc Sneyd's left boot.

Brad Arthur is not throwing in the towel on Leeds' play-off bid. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"There were too many errors, sin-bins, penalties – a lot of unprofessional bits and pieces in our game," added Arthur.