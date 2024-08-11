Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The injury-ravaged Black and Whites were level at half-time, only to concede 30 unanswered points in the second period on their way to a 42-12 defeat.

"There are a lot of young blokes out there that are experiencing some of this for the first time this year and it's a lot for them," said interim boss Grix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a lot of young players. I don't like saying it too much but I don't know what else to tell you.

"There are a lot of young blokes out on that field and it's not only the inexperience of playing the game at this level, it's a lot different physically from playing reserves.

"You don't catch up overnight - it takes a bit of time. They didn't throw the towel in and kept turning up but again, it was just too much for them."

Leigh were playing their third game in 10 days but had too much quality for a Hull team missing 14 players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black and Whites had only tries from Logan Moy and Harvey Barron to show for their efforts on a baking hot afternoon in Greater Manchester.

Harvey Barron, left, restored parity before half-time. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"That was tough," said Grix.

"Credit goes to Leigh. It was a difficult thing for them. It's like that Easter period all over again but their attitude was good and physically they outdid us.

"We just didn't have an answer once they went up a gear. Once we lost one, we couldn't get our sets back and it was a bit of a struggle for us.