The defending Super League champions will arrive at the Jungle without the bulk of their first-choice side.

Indeed, Jack Welsby was the only player from Saints’ top 13 squad numbers included in Kristian Woolf’s travelling party.

With as many as nine potential debutants in Woolf’s 21-man squad for tonight’s trip to West Yorkshire, only a big win will do for Castleford.

Lee Radford has warned Castleford not to take St Helens lightly. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Radford is conscious of those expectations and can understand why opposite number Woolf has decided to rest so many players with a Challenge Cup semi-final on the horizon.

“Definitely with the fixtures he’s got coming up and he’s earned the right to do what he wants,” said Radford.

“We’ve watched a few reserve games but from a system point of view, they’ll play how St Helens play.

"We’re going to be playing against some fresh legs and it’s up to us to find enough energy to get the job done. We’ve just got to dampen their enthusiasm real early.

Jack Welsby is one of the most recognisable names in the St Helens squad. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It’s terrifying when you see a squad named like that. It’s such a natural thing to show complacency. We’ve got to make sure we’re bang at it.”

What was shaping up as a chance for Castleford to gauge their progress against the best side in the competition has turned into a golden opportunity to break into the top six by beating the champions.

Radford realises that such opportunities do not come along very often.

When asked whether he was viewing the game as a big chance to inflict a rare defeat on Saints, Radford replied: “We have to.

Castleford saw off Leeds last time out. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It’s all about us and continuing the run of four (wins) from five. We obviously want to continue in that vein and pick up as many wins as we possibly can.

“What we can achieve is jumping in the (top) six for the first time this year. That’s really important for us as a club.”

Fresh from completing the three-peat last year, St Helens are setting the pace again in Super League after winning eight of their first nine games.

Saints may have a youthful look in round 10 but Radford is expecting energy and enthusiasm in abundance, representing a danger for his side as they prepare for their third match in eight days.

Castleford will be without Niall Evalds. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“When you look at the competition, St Helens have the worst completion rate and we’re second worst,” he said.

“They’re very much prepared to defend the errors they make and I thought we did that really well (against Leeds Rhinos) on Monday.

“That was the positive to come out of the game. We have to keep hold of the ball a little bit more on Friday because of the young fresh legs these blokes are going to come with.”

After winning only once in the opening six rounds, Castleford are seventh in the table a third of the way through the season.

Radford has called on his team to round off a fruitful Easter by completing a hat-trick of wins.

“Leading into it, it was highlighted to the group how important this period is,” he said.

“Touch wood, we’ve done okay so far. We seem to be heading in the right direction.”

The Tigers have lost Niall Evalds from the team that beat Leeds, leaving Radford with a choice between Greg Eden and James Clare at full-back.

“He’s done his biceps and is going for a scan next week so we’ll know more about the length then,” Radford said on Evalds’ injury. “It’s pulled away a little bit and we just have to see how severe that is. His pain isn’t high and his strength is still there as well so we’re hopeful.”

Woolf’s selection issues are more pronounced but the Saints head coach has warned Castleford that his young side are gunning for them.

“We are certainly not conceding two points here,” said Woolf.

“We are going with some really fresh legs to try and spring a bit of an upset and these players can take the opportunity to show what they can do at this level.