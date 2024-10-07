Jacob Miller heads Castleford Tigers list of departing players as club tease new signings
The Australian half-back joined the Tigers from Wakefield Trinity at the end of 2022 but struggled to produce his best form and makes way for the expected signing of Parramatta Eels playmaker Daejarn Asi.
Miller, who scored six tries in 52 appearances in his two seasons with Castleford, is on the radar of Huddersfield Giants, according to Love Rugby League.
Elie El-Zakhem and Nixon Putt have also left the club early, together with Paul McShane whose departure had already been confirmed.
Corey Hall, Daniel Hindmarsh, Brad Martin, Luis Johnson and Samy Kibula are the other players who have played their final game for the Tigers.
Director of rugby Danny Wilson has teased new signings as Castleford look to push on after a marginal improvement in 2024.
"We have an exciting couple of months ahead as we continue to look into the market," said Wilson. "We have a couple of signings confirmed and we can’t wait to share these with you in the coming weeks."
