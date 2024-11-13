Jared Waerea-Hargreaves talks discipline, choosing Hull KR and potential for longer Super League stay

From his warm smile to his affable nature, it is easy to see why Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is regarded as one of the nicest men in rugby league.

Unfortunately for Super League forwards, the grizzled prop leaves all the niceties behind when he crosses the white line.

The Hull KR new boy arrives in England with a fearsome reputation, one carved out over 16 seasons in the NRL.

Waerea-Hargreaves is a prime target for opposition forwards who are looking to make a name for themselves.

As he settles into his new surroundings at Craven Park, Waerea-Hargreaves' message is 'Bring it on'.

"They've been coming for a long time," said the former New Zealand and Sydney Roosters enforcer with a smile.

"That's the role you play. If it means opposition players do what they need to do, so be it. They've been trying for a while.

"I'll be having a crack. There will be no slowing down."

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves takes in his new surroundings at Craven Park. (Photo: Tony Foster/Hull KR)

Waerea-Hargreaves struggled to stay off the radar of match officials and disciplinary chiefs during his long stint in the NRL, receiving almost 40 charges for his on-field misdemeanours.

The 35-year-old's every move will be scrutinised, particularly so at the start of the season when foul play is a hot topic, but he will not be changing his aggressive approach.

Instead, Waerea-Hargreaves will make technical tweaks in an effort to stay on the field.

"It's the emotion and having the role of protecting my players and trying to enforce," he said when asked about his disciplinary issues.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves shows his passion in New Zealand colours. (Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz /SWpix.com)

"I don't plan on getting suspended but it's the fine line I play on and sometimes I get it wrong.

"I've got to be better in those types of areas but I've played that role for a long time and am not really looking to change much of my game.

"I've got enough time to learn, to work on techniques and be better. I want to try and play every game. I've come here to play for Hull KR and look forward to playing as many games as possible."

When Waerea-Hargreaves made his debut in 2009, shoulder charges were legal and throwing a punch did not necessarily mean a spell on the sideline.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves carries the ball in against Wigan in the 2019 World Club Challenge. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Now, any kind of contact with the head is punished, whether it is intentional or not.

"It's crazy," said Waerea-Hargreaves on the sport’s evolution.

"The game was pretty loose and wild when I first started. We were able to showcase certain techniques.

"I reckon if it wasn't for the changing of the rules, I probably would have been retired because sometimes you came off second best trying to shoulder charge.

"I've had to evolve and constantly try and be better in areas the game is growing. To go out there and be able to do it for so long, I've loved every minute of every year."

Some eyebrows were raised when the decorated forward opted to leave the Roosters, his club of 15 years, for Hull KR.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves bids farewell to the NRL. (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

But once close friend Shaun Kenny-Dowall presented his sales pitch, there was only one place Waerea-Hargreaves wanted to be.

"My daughter asked me was Hull KR the only option for us to come to and I told her it was the only option," said the three-time NRL champion, who this year became the most-capped player in Roosters history.

"I obviously have a great relationship with Shaun – he's one of my best mates – but the amount of good stories and comments I've heard about Willie (Peters) as a head coach and a man, and from what I've experienced in the past 12 months, it was always KR.

"I never, ever contemplated talking to other teams. As soon as Shaun asked me if it was an option last year, it was always KR."

Waerea-Hargreaves is joining a club on the up but doubts remain about their ability to take the final step following last month's Old Trafford defeat to Wigan Warriors.

A winner by nature, Waerea-Hargreaves is determined to give the Robins the extra push they need after riding every wave during the semi-final win over Warrington Wolves.

"I was getting up pretty early to watch with my kids and my wife came into the living room to see me standing two or three metres from the TV watching," he said. "She could clearly see me getting ready.

"I just want to be a positive addition to what this club has been building. They've got a great culture here and I want to be a great addition to that.

"We do what we do to be successful. I've come here with clear intentions to work hard and be successful. It'll be a good challenge."

With Waerea-Hargreaves due to turn 36 before the new Super League season begins, a one-year deal made sense for both parties.

However, the veteran front-rower has not ruled out going around again in 2026.

"I'm open to it," he said. "I've told my wife who is obviously the boss.

"We'll see how it goes. So far it's been great.