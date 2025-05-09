Jez Litten embraces pressure as Hull KR eye Challenge Cup breakthrough

Pressure can do funny things to players.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some become overwhelmed and retreat into their shells, whereas others embrace it and find another level.

At Hull KR, the weight of history only sharpens that spotlight. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the club's last major trophy, a milestone that brings added urgency to an already hungry side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since lifting the 1985 Premiership title, the Robins have suffered their fair share of heartbreak, not least in recent years with agonising near misses in both the Challenge Cup and Super League.

Rather than be weighed down by that history, long-serving hooker Jez Litten is embracing the growing expectations on Willie Peters' ever-improving side – and the challenge of finally delivering for a success-starved fanbase.

"I've been at the club six years so I'm used to the expectations," he said ahead of Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Catalans Dragons.

"It's not something to shy away from. We want to win a trophy and are hoping we can do it this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to jump straight at it. We want to get a trophy for our fans and bring it back to east Hull. That's our goal and there's no hiding from it.

Jez Litten continues to grow in stature in Hull KR colours. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We were a drop goal away from it a couple of years ago so I think we've been ready for a couple of years now.

"We've got to turn up on Saturday. That's the be-all and end-all."

Fresh from their first Super League Grand Final appearance at the end of 2024, Hull KR are now preparing for a fourth consecutive Challenge Cup semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their golden-point defeat to Leigh Leopards in the Wembley showpiece was the closest Peters' side have come to ending the club's long wait for silverware – but this year feels different.

Hull KR are among the leading contenders but have yet to take the final step. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

For the first time, the Robins go into the semi-finals as competition favourites.

"The past few years, we've had those expectations within so there's no change for us," said Litten.

"We know what we're capable of doing during this cup run and have just got to go out there and do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You've just got to enjoy the week and soak up the experience. I know it's not just any game but you've got to prep the same and be professional."

Jez Litten receives his runner-up medal at Wembley in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Should Rovers get past Catalans, they could face Leigh in a repeat of the 2023 final.

Litten, who was a tryscorer that day, knows better than to look too far ahead, even if the painful memories are fuelling his fire.

"It hurts," he said. "When you think about the Challenge Cup, we got there but didn't get the job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's added motivation but Wembley is still far away. We've got a strong Catalans team to play first.

"Wembley is the end goal but all our focus is on coming to York on Saturday and giving the best Hull KR performance we can.

"The more big games you've been in, the more you learn from them. We've been in these games the past few years – Grand Finals and semi-finals – and hopefully we've picked up a lot from those experiences and can come up with the big plays in big moments."

Litten's development has mirrored KR's rise, with the 27-year-old now regarded as one of the most complete hookers in the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hull native has taken on more responsibility in the absence of Michael McIlorum but, true to form, he has played down his own role and is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

"I'm enjoying it but I was enjoying it when Micky was playing and I had that role as well," said Litten.

"I feel like I'm always learning. I could be better at playing hooker and better when I go in at half-back as well.

"I'm just trying to keep learning and picking up as much as I can each week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers are strong favourites for the semi-final based on the opening 10 rounds of Super League.

Eight points separate the rivals in the table but Litten is not underestimating a Catalans team that have had the edge over the Robins in recent seasons.

"They're a big, physical team," he said.

"We're expecting the best Catalans because we always get the best Catalans. We're not expecting anything different this week.