Jordan Abdull's Hull FC return short-lived as half-back leaves without playing a game
The one-cap England international rejoined Hull from Hull KR in the off-season but the club have terminated his three-year contract due to fitness concerns.
Abdull sustained a knee injury in pre-season training, the latest in a series of setbacks for the half-back in recent times.
"Hull FC can confirm that Jordan Abdull has departed the club with immediate effect," read a statement.
"The club have taken the decision to release the player from the remainder of his contract at the MKM Stadium to allow him to explore opportunities elsewhere in the game.
"The club wishes Jordan all the very best for his future in rugby league and beyond."
Abdull was set to team up with Aidan Sezer in the halves but Hull boss John Cartwright must find another partner for his new captain.
Cade Cust is the obvious candidate following his recent arrival from Salford Red Devils.
Hull have been linked with former scrum-half Marc Sneyd but Leigh Leopards appear to be the favourites for his signature.
Meanwhile, the manner of Abdull's departure leaves his Super League future in doubt.
The 28-year-old became one of the competition's leading half-backs in Hull KR colours but injuries were a theme of his time at Craven Park.
Abdull, who has also represented London Broncos in Super League, made 16 appearances during a loan spell with Catalans Dragons in 2024.
