Jake Webster has challenged Keighley Cougars to find the right balance between composure and intensity in Sunday's do-or-die clash with Hunslet.

The Cougars remain on track for an immediate return to the Championship but have had to take the long road back after finishing second behind Oldham.

Keighley saw off Rochdale Hornets in the semi-finals of the League One play-offs and host Hunslet for the right to face Swinton Lions, who finished third from bottom in the Championship, in the promotion decider.

This year's play-off final does not offer the same prize as years gone by but it remains a crucial fixture in the promotion shake-up.

"It is just another game but it's also not because it's a final," said interim Cougars head coach Webster.

"If you lose, there's no next week. There's a big scene to be made afterwards and we'd love to be a part of that but we've got to make sure we do all the little things we've been practising for the last eight weeks.

"We've got to bring it all together and just worry about the steps to get there rather than the outcome."

Hunslet have had to play three play-off games just to get this far, overcoming a week one loss at Rochdale to gain revenge in last week's preliminary final following a home win over Midlands Hurricanes.

Keighley celebrate a try against Rochdale. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Keighley have got the better of the Parksiders three times this year but a home defeat in May serves as a warning to the hosts.

"They're a dogged side and don't go away," added Webster.

"If you give them opportunities, they'll take them. They've got some class players. (Matty) Beharrell knows how to get them around the field and Dean (Muir) has got them playing some really high-standard football.

"We're going to have to be on point with our defence and make sure we finish where we need to with the ball."

Jake Webster stepped up from his role as director of rugby in July. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hunslet are battle-hardened heading into their first major final in 10 years thanks to their efforts in previous weeks.

Muir, however, has reminded his players that they have not achieved anything yet.

"You don't win anything for winning a semi-final," said the Hunslet coach.

"It's a final, make sure you have no regrets, give everything, focus on our performance and that's all I can ask.