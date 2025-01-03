Keven Appo sacked by Bradford Bulls following rape charge

Bradford Bulls have terminated Keven Appo's contract after he was charged with rape, sexual assault and two counts of assault.

The decision follows a statement from West Yorkshire Police confirming the charges in response to a report made in April 2024.

Appo has been bailed and will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday.

"Following today's West Yorkshire Police statement, the Bradford Bulls have cancelled Keven Appo's playing contract," read a club statement.

"Given the circumstances, the club is duty bound to make no further comment at this stage.

"The search for a suitable, quality replacement is underway."

Appo, who has represented Papua New Guinea on three occasions, was a regular for the Bulls during his two-year stay.

The forward signed a new two-year deal in August but his time at Odsal is now over following the conclusion of an investigation by Calderdale District Adult Protection Team.

Keven Appo carries the ball in against Wakefield. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Keven Appo, aged 25 of Halifax, has been charged with rape, sexual assault on a female and two counts of assault," read a statement by West Yorkshire Police.

"He has been bailed and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday 6th January 2025.