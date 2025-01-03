Keven Appo sacked by Bradford Bulls following rape charge
The decision follows a statement from West Yorkshire Police confirming the charges in response to a report made in April 2024.
Appo has been bailed and will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday.
"Following today's West Yorkshire Police statement, the Bradford Bulls have cancelled Keven Appo's playing contract," read a club statement.
"Given the circumstances, the club is duty bound to make no further comment at this stage.
"The search for a suitable, quality replacement is underway."
Appo, who has represented Papua New Guinea on three occasions, was a regular for the Bulls during his two-year stay.
The forward signed a new two-year deal in August but his time at Odsal is now over following the conclusion of an investigation by Calderdale District Adult Protection Team.
"Keven Appo, aged 25 of Halifax, has been charged with rape, sexual assault on a female and two counts of assault," read a statement by West Yorkshire Police.
"He has been bailed and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday 6th January 2025.
"The charges relate to an investigation by Calderdale District Adult Protection Team following a report made in April 2024."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.