Ky Rodwell ready to prove himself in Super League after rediscovering spark at Wakefield Trinity

When Wakefield Trinity revealed their 2025 squad numbers last week, the focus was understandably on the 11 new recruits.

Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken headlined the incomings, a list that also features new half-back pairing Jake Trueman and Oliver Russell.

But perhaps Trinity's shrewdest piece of business in 2024 was the capture of Australian forward Ky Rodwell.

Signed from relative obscurity with Super League in mind, Rodwell has had a season to acclimatise and is primed to hit the ground running.

The 25-year-old arrived from Parramatta Eels in March and had earned an upgraded four-year deal by the end of May.

Rodwell built on his early promise to score 15 tries in 25 games and earn a place on the Championship Player of the Year shortlist.

The powerful prop looked every inch a Super League player in waiting, creating excitement about what he could achieve at a higher level.

A player with his feet firmly on the ground, Rodwell is ready to prove himself all over again.

Ky Rodwell has rediscovered his love for the sport at Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I don't really view it as pressure," said Rodwell, who has been promoted to the number 10 shirt.

"I work hard and try to learn every day. If I do those two things, the rest works itself out.

"To succeed you have to test yourself against the best. It'll be a good challenge for me.

"I'm always confident in my ability. It's not going to be perfect every week for me – it's not going to be like playing in the Championship – but I'm confident I can do it and am excited to challenge myself."

Ky Rodwell takes the ball in against York. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rodwell did it in all kinds of conditions last season to help Trinity claim a second-tier treble, whether it was Batley's notorious slope or the pristine surface at Wembley.

It was a world away from Australia where Rodwell's reward for a slog of an apprenticeship was five NRL appearances.

For all the challenges, a season in the Championship was a timely reminder of why he got involved in rugby league in the first place.

"It was different, especially the fields," he said. "Some of the fields aren't the right length, which was something I had to get used to coming from Australia where everything is flat as well.

Ky Rodwell, left, was nominated for the Championship Player of the Year award. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I loved it, though. It was one of those experiences that made you appreciate footy. Back in Australia, I got caught up in everything that was going on. I came to appreciate why I do it and that's to have fun.

"I always knew there was the chance to go to Super League but I was at a place in my career where I just wanted to find my love for footy again. Wakefield have helped me to do that.

"I feel like I'm a little kid again playing on the weekends. It's amazing to feel like that again."

Rodwell will be taken back to his childhood in round two when Wakefield host Hull KR in their first home game back at the top level.

The New South Welshman is set to lock horns with Sydney Roosters legend Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, a player who made his first-grade debut when Rodwell was just nine years old.

"Coming from Australia, he's the front-rower you always watched when you were younger," said Rodwell.

"It'll be nice to play against him. I think I've played five minutes against him before when I played against the Roosters back home. That was a surreal moment for me.

"Playing against him over here will probably be a moment when I feel like I am actually in Super League."

There will be no bedding-in period for Rodwell and the rest of Daryl Powell's squad at the top level with Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Warrington Wolves the other opponents for Wakefield in the opening month.

While there is an acceptance that the new season will push Trinity to the limit, the ambitious Belle Vue club are going in with a positive mindset.

"It's a bit of a tough start to the season but it's a good test for us, too," said Rodwell.

"We all know it's going to be a challenging season but you can't succeed without challenges.

"When I first came here, Powelly, Millsy (Ste Mills, recruitment manager) and Matt (Ellis, owner) were all about success and how we were going to succeed.

"One of the reasons I really wanted to come here was because it was a club with ambition. We all play footy to win and don't want to be a loser.