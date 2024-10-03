Lacey Owen out to show there is more to York Valkyrie than Women of Steel

Lacey Owen views the Women's Grand Final as another opportunity to show there is more to York Valkyrie than Sinead Peach and Tara Jane Stanley.

The 2022 and 2023 Women of Steel have missed the business end of the season in a major blow to York's hopes of retaining their Super League title.

Stanley suffered an ACL injury in early September, while Peach has sat out the entire campaign due to her pregnancy.

However, the Valkyrie have overcome the loss of two talismanic figures to reach a third consecutive Grand Final, this time against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

"Tara and Sinead are incredible athletes who bring so much to our team," said Owen, who herself has experienced injury setbacks during a challenging year for the defending champions.

"They're the glue that hold the team together. That really showed last year when we finished top and won the Grand Final.

"They bring a lot to the table but the girls have got grit and determination to overcome that adversity.

"It's made us stronger and has probably made us a better team. Everybody else has had to step up in their roles and take accountability for their own actions.

Lacey Owen, right, pictured with Sinead Peach. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Tara and Sinead are fabulous but they're just two people and two people can't make a team."

York's togetherness was evident in their gritty semi-final victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

If the Valkyrie go down against the Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield winners, they will go down swinging.

"We've faced a lot of injuries this season but it's brought us closer together as a group," added Owen.

Lacey Owen, left, enjoys the win at Headingley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're willing to work hard for each other and have bonded really well off the field.

"We've got a really great team ethos so we're going to give it our all and leave everything out on the field."

The regular season fixtures between the Grand Finalists were both settled by four points with a victory apiece.

Owen has predicted a classic on Sunday evening.

"St Helens are a really good side, especially at home," she said.

"It would be silly to go into this thinking it will be anything but a tough battle.

"But we love playing Saints away. Regardless of the outcome, it's a good fixture and will be one of the best Grand Finals yet."

Win or lose at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Owen will be straight back to work on Monday morning in her job as a teacher in Castleford.

The second-rower is relishing her role as a mentor to aspiring players.

"We have four different nights a week where girls' rugby is on at school," said the England international.

"Even the boys tell me they watch all my games and ask how I'm feeling about going into the final and say they can't wait to watch.

"To have both boys and girls looking up to women's rugby is amazing. A couple of years ago you wouldn't have got that so it's really nice to hear.