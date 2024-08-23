Every time Leeds Rhinos appear to be out of the play-off race, they find a way to keep their season alive.

The Rhinos have lost three of their six matches under Brad Arthur but bounced back immediately on each occasion, this time in a must-win game against Catalans Dragons.

Crucially, they have moved to within two points of the top six for the first time during the run-in to crank up the pressure on the faltering Dragons.Catalans were in control at the interval but Leeds took advantage of the frailties they have shown in recent weeks to score 18 unanswered second-half points.

Inspired by Arthur's half-time words, the Rhinos were a different team in the final 40 minutes as they celebrated their head coach's new deal with a priceless win.

Leeds can look forward to next season with optimism after making sizeable strides under the Australian but they are very much alive and kicking in 2024.

There was pressure on the Rhinos to perform in front of a whole host of legends who were at Headingley to celebrate the 2004 Grand Final and 2014 Challenge Cup successes - and they delivered after recovering from a shaky opening 40 minutes.

Up against a strong pack, the error-prone Rhinos were toothless in the opening 40 minutes in a repeat of the first half at Elland Road.

Leeds failed to create a clear-cut chance despite a bright start that saw the returning Brodie Croft force back-to-back drop-outs with neat kicks.

When they did come close to working an opening out wide, Paul Momirovski threw a pass into touch.

At the other end, the Rhinos were made to pay for an error by young winger Alfie Edgell from Theo Fages' high kick.

Catalans went for a set play from the scrum and struck gold, Arthur Romano taking Arthur Mourgue's flat pass to score all too easily from a Leeds perspective.

Mourgue's conversion attempt hit the post but he made no mistake from a 30-metre penalty following a tip tackle by James Bentley.

The Rhinos had a rare opportunity to attack Catalans' line after Cesar Rouge dropped a steepling kick, only for their execution to let them down to continue the theme of the half.

But for a knock-on by Wakefield Trinity-bound Mike McMeeken as he tried to pick up the pieces following another Edgell error, Leeds would have fallen further behind.

The Rhinos ended the half as they started it by forcing back-to-back drop-outs but the Dragons saw out the remaining minutes without any alarms.

If Steve McNamara spent half-time impressing the need to weather an early storm with cool heads, it was not heeded by his players.

A needless tip tackle invited Leeds in and the hosts eventually made them pay.

After James McDonnell saw a loose offload knocked dead in a stroke of fortune, Leeds worked the ball out to the right where David Fusitu'a produced a strong finish.

Rhyse Martin sent his conversion attempt wide but the Rhinos had their tails up all of a sudden.

Leeds continued to force repeat sets and the extra defensive work was taking its toll on the injury-hit Dragons, as evidenced by a sparkling second try scored by Matt Frawley.

Catalans were unable to prevent a quick play-the-ball by young prop Tom Nicholson-Watton and Jarrod O'Connor took advantage of the space to put Lachie Miller through a hole, with Frawley in support to finish.

Martin added the extras from in front to give the Rhinos a four-point lead that they defended with the enthusiasm of a team that knew they were in the last chance saloon.

The game was settled in the space of a minute as Miller made the Dragons pay for a spurned opportunity.

After Romano failed to finish a kick when he appeared destined to score, Martin stepped past McMeeken, who had the look of a man playing his first game since May, and raced into space before giving Miller a clear run to the line.

Leeds survived a scare when Miller lost the ball close to his own line and put the result beyond doubt courtesy of a late penalty from Martin.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Fusitu'a, Momirovski, Newman, Edgell, Croft, Frawley, Lisone, Ackers, Sangare, Martin, McDonnell, Smith. Substitutes: O'Connor, Bentley, Nicholson-Watton, Donaldson.

Tries: Fusitu'a (45), Frawley (54), Miller (67)

Goals: Martin 3/4

Catalans Dragons: Rouge, Davies, Romano, Smith, Yaha, Mourgue, Fages, Bousquet, Da Costa, Navarrete, Seguier, McMeeken, Garcia. Substitutes: Laguerre, Satae, Dezaria, Ben Abdeslem.

Tries: Romano (11)

Goals: Mourgue 1/2