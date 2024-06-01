One look at the scoreline would have some believing that Leeds Rhinos are back on track in Super League.

The reality, though, is that they beat a poor Castleford Tigers outfit that showed why they are in the lower reaches of the table.

Leeds did what they needed to do to a large extent but the result will do little to ease the pressure on under-fire boss Rohan Smith.

The West Yorkshire derby highlighted what we already know – that the Rhinos have the measure of the sides in the bottom half of Super League.

Leeds have been found wanting against the top teams, an early home victory over Catalans Dragons aside.

While they take great joy from seeing Castleford lose convincingly, a section of supporters will view it as a win that simply papers over the cracks.

The Rhinos have a long way to go to prove they can mount a title challenge but it is something to build on with games against Hull FC, Leigh Leopards and London Broncos to come.

While it would be a stretch to say Leeds let Castleford off the hook, the visitors showed the frailties that recently saw them ship 60 points against Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

Craig Lingard warned on the eve of the game that there would be more bad days as the Tigers work their way up from the bottom with an inexperienced squad and this was another one at Headingley.

Castleford were not helped by the absence of the injured Paul McShane but they were well beaten, both on the scoreboard and in the middle of the field in particular.

The one saving grace was that the Rhinos lacked the confidence and polish to truly put their neighbours to the sword.

Castleford lost the first derby in late March but went into the latest meeting in better form after collecting seven points to Leeds' four in the six games since that Wheldon Road clash.

However, the Tigers were their own worst enemies in a low-quality return fixture, gifting the Rhinos the field position for four of their five tries and failing to land a meaningful blow on their rivals until it was too late.

The visitors benefited from a let-off inside the opening two minutes when Cameron Smith had a try chalked off.

The Rhinos captain touched down from Matt Frawley's kick but the officials ruled a knock-on from Ash Handley as he challenged Tex Hoy.

Although Leeds came away empty-handed, they sensed a weakness under the high ball and kept going back for more.

Ten minutes in, Innes Senior was guilty of an unforced error from Brodie Croft's deep kick and the Rhinos opened the scoring straight from the scrum.

Frawley and Croft combined to create the space for Lachie Miller to put Handley over for his 10th try in a slick move that exposed Castleford's defensive frailties.

Leeds remained on the front foot after Rhyse Martin knocked over a superb touchline conversion and had the Tigers where they wanted them following Croft's try.

Liam Watts invited the Rhinos into Castleford's 30 and paid a heavy price.

Jarrod O'Connor left the Tigers on the back foot with a scampering run and Croft stepped back inside to finish under the posts on the next play.

The errors kept coming but Leeds failed to make them pay before half-time with sloppy play of their own, Hoy twice going unpunished after dropping high kicks from Frawley close to Castleford's line.

In the end, the Rhinos had to settle for a Martin penalty following a ball steal.

There was enough evidence, however, to suggest they would pull away in the second half.

If Lingard had any hair, he would have been tearing it out after seeing his side continue their generosity.

The Tigers conceded two early penalties and were punished on each occasion.

Frawley dummied his way through soft defence before Martin reached out to touch down in heavy traffic after taking a pass from the half-back.

With Sam Lisone scattering bodies at every opportunity and Castleford shorn of an injured Joe Westerman, there was a sense that the away side were there for the taking.

Leeds failed to put them to the sword, though, as errors returned to their game.

Smith was guilty of a cold drop following a break by Croft, bringing an audible groan from the Headingley faithful who were desperate to inflict more pain on their rivals.

The frustration continued when Elie El-Zakhem benefited from several poor attempts to power his way over – but it mattered little in a one-sided contest.

The impressive Martin completed the scoring, running a good line to steam through from Croft's pass and score under the posts.

A late altercation between Lisone and Liam Horne showed there is life in this fixture but all Saturday's clash underlined is that both teams are a long way off threatening Super League's top sides.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Edgell, Momirovski, Newman, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, O'Connor, Goudemand, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Substitutes: Sangare, Lisone, Johnson, Nicholson-Watton.

Tries: Handley (10), Croft (23), Frawley (43), Martin (46, 68)

Goals: Martin 6/6

Castleford Tigers: Hoy, Qareqare, C Hall, Wood, I Senior, Milnes, Miller, Griffin, Horne, S Hall, Mellor, El-Zakhem, Westerman. Substitutes: Watts, Putt, Namo, Hill.

Tries: El-Zakhem (64)

Goals: Milnes 0/1