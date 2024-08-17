Leeds Rhinos 6 Warrington Wolves 24: Brad Arthur's side lose big moments in crushing defeat
The Rhinos' effort could not be questioned in a full-blooded affair but they were outgunned by the clinical Warrington Wolves.
Leeds struggled to exert any kind of sustained pressure until it was too late, Paul Momirovski scoring their only try late on.
The Magic Weekend clash was settled by two key moments that went against the Rhinos.
A thumping hit by Rodrick Tai allowed George Williams to score a try that changed the complexion of the game just before half-time and Matt Dufty went over for a quickfire double early in the second period with David Fusitu'a in the sin bin, one of several decisions that infuriated Leeds.
Dufty completed his hat-trick in the dying stages to compound the Rhinos' misery on home soil at Elland Road.
On a day of one-sided results watched by a crowd of 30,810, Leeds could not give Magic Weekend the close contest it craved despite their best efforts.
The result not only damaged the Rhinos' top-six hopes but underlined the challenge facing Hull KR as they battle Warrington and Wigan Warriors for the League Leaders' Shield.
Leeds undoubtedly missed chief playmaker Brodie Croft who had returned to Australia on compassionate grounds following last week’s win over Wigan.
With Croft's replacement Jack Sinfield challenging the Warrington defence with his running game, Brad Arthur’s side made a bright start in front of a partisan crowd.
But it was the Wire who broke the deadlock through a Josh Thewlis penalty after the Rhinos were caught offside at a scrum following a half-break by Matty Ashton.
The speed of Warrington's play was becoming a problem for Leeds but they demonstrated their new-found defensive resolve to keep their rivals at bay.
Thewlis denied Ash Handley with a miraculous tackle after the winger claimed Matt Frawley's kick to the corner, a rare opportunity in an attritional first half.
Against a team that have the players to blow a side away, the Rhinos appeared to have nailed part one of their game plan.
However, that had to be ripped up following a game-changing tackle by Tai that dislodged the ball from Lachie Miller's grasp and allowed Williams to pick up and race 60 metres.
Thewlis added the extras to give Warrington an 8-0 lead, meaning Leeds had to take off the handbrake in the second half.
That the Rhinos did not get the chance was down to the Wire's dominance up front.
Leeds were kept at arm's length and had no opportunities to exert pressure close to the Warrington line before coming out on the wrong side of another huge moment.
After Miller ended a threatening burst by Danny Walker with a textbook full-back tackle, Fusitu'a got it all wrong as he desperately tried to prevent Ashton from finishing Josh Drinkwater's kick in behind.
The Rhinos winger was sin-binned for taking out his opposite number without the ball, even though the chance appeared to have gone.
It proved to be a costly yellow card as Dufty cruised over out wide with Leeds short on the edge that Fusitu'a had vacated before the full-back finished another break by Walker.
Fusitu'a returned to find his team 18-0 down and in need of a minor miracle.
Sam Lisone had a try ruled out for a forward pass off the ruck by Andy Ackers to compound the frustration of the Rhinos supporters who felt aggrieved by a series of decisions from referee Chris Kendall.
On the field, Leeds took their frustration out on Warrington to spark a fiery period that saw Tai and Lisone sin-binned for a shoulder charge and a push to the face in retaliation.
Ashton had a try ruled out for a knock-on before Momirovski belatedly got the Rhinos on the board after picking Rhyse Martin's grubber kick off his toes.
But the final word went to Dufty as he took advantage of tired defence to complete his treble.
Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Fusitu'a, Momirovski, Newman, Handley, Sinfield, Frawley, Lisone, Ackers, Sangare, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Substitutes: O'Connor, Bentley, Nicholson-Watton, Donaldson.
Tries: Momirovski (71)
Goals: Martin 1/1
Sin bin: Fusitu'a (50), Lisone (64)
Warrington Wolves: Dufty, Thewlis, King, Tai, Ashton, Williams, Drinkwater, Yates, Powell, Vaughan, Bateman, Nicholson, Currie. Substitutes: Harrison, Walker, Musgrove, Crowther.
Tries: Williams (37), Dufty (51, 56, 78)
Goals: Thewlis 4/6
Sin bin: Tai (64)
Referee: Chris Kendall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.