Leeds Rhinos aim for fitting tribute to Rob Burrow in Wakefield Trinity clash

Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur believes the key to doing Rob Burrow justice against Wakefield Trinity is to take the emotion out of the occasion.

This weekend marks the first anniversary of Burrow's death and Leeds' annual motor neurone disease awareness game, adding extra significance to an important West Yorkshire derby in the context of the Super League season.

Arthur is hoping for a repeat of last year's event when the Rhinos defeated Leigh Leopards on a special night at Headingley.

"I wasn't here but it was when I was getting myself ready to come over and I remember watching the game and the emotion of the occasion," said Arthur.

"The support of the crowd was amazing and I saw how emotional Brodie Croft got after the game.

"It's a big week. His family will be here so there are plenty of reasons why we should want to get up and play."

Leeds will wear a special one-off fundraising kit which features an iconic image of Burrow from his playing days made up of the names of his 196 career team-mates, as well as his wife Lindsey and their three children.

Burrow's parents Geoff and Irene, along with his sisters, will present the match ball, with a minute's applause to follow in tribute to his lasting legacy in the MND community.

Headingley is preparing for another emotional occasion. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

While recognising the emotion surrounding the fixture, Arthur is keen for Leeds to focus on performance over sentiment.

"As much as I can, I've tried to take the emotion out of it and concentrate on our performance," he added.

"If we do that, it keeps everyone else happy. Sometimes when you focus too much on the emotion and all the other reasons, you forget about the main reason.