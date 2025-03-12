Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur backs Jake Connor defence as he weighs up big call

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has backed Jake Connor to stand up to the test defensively should he get the nod in the halves at St Helens.

Arthur must make at least one change to his side for Friday's Challenge Cup tie after scrum-half Matt Frawley failed a head injury assessment during last weekend's defeat by Catalans Dragons.

The Australian has stressed he would have no issue turning to Connor, who has started the year at full-back in the absence of Lachie Miller, despite concerns over his defence in the past.

"I have no preconceived ideas or perceptions on any of the players," said Arthur.

"I am only dealing on what I have seen and my interactions with them. Any time we've done any defence, Jake has been in every contact wrestle session and committed to it at training.

"He understands the systems and how we want to defend and being strong in that front line and having that positive, aggressive mindset of getting our line forward – and he has some strong defenders around him.

"I would only expect him to stand his body in front of their strong ball carriers and do his job and I am sure he will.

"He is a smart footballer and he knows what he needs to do. It is just making sure he does do it, which I am fully confident if he has to play there, he'll do."

Jake Connor could start in the halves this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Arthur's half-back decision rests on the fitness of Miller, with Jack Sinfield the other option.

Miller missed Rhinos’ last two matches of 2024 with a hamstring problem and then suffered a calf muscle injury in pre-season,

"It's just seeing how he pulls up after each session," said Arthur, who confirmed Ryan Hall is fit to return from a rib issue.

"It's either this week or next week. It could be this week but we’ve still got a bit more to get through.

Lachie Miller has a chance of making his first appearance in 2025 when Leeds visit St Helens. (Photo: Tony Johnson)