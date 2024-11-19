Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur poised to make decision on long-term future as Ian Blease provides latest

Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease expects a decision from Brad Arthur by the end of this year on whether he will stay on beyond 2025.

Arthur took the reins at Headingley on a short-term basis in July before agreeing an initial one-year contract.

Both parties left the door open for a longer stay but the Australian has made no secret of his desire to resume his NRL career.

Blease remains in talks with Arthur about his future plans following his return to Leeds for the start of pre-season.

"We're talking on a weekly basis," said Blease.

"We pledged to each other at the very onset to be open and honest. I really respect him for that.

"He's got ambitions to go back to the NRL and has been open about that. He's got family to consider in all of this. His two boys are playing in the NRL so he's got a lot of moving factors.

"I've just said we'll take it as it comes and to keep me posted, which he's going to do.

Brad Arthur has been in charge at Headingley since July but doubt remains over his long-term future. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"He's committed and is looking forward to the season. He's come back in fine fettle and can hopefully bring success to the club next year."

The Rhinos have made some eye-catching signings for Arthur's first full season in charge, chiefly Jake Connor and Maika Sivo.

Although Blease concedes that the uncertainty over the coaching situation makes recruitment more challenging for Leeds as they turn their attention to 2026, he is hopeful of a resolution in the coming weeks.

"It is a little bit (challenging) but I'll probably know with Brad within the next month or so," said Blease.

Ian Blease, centre, made Brad Arthur his first appointment after arriving the previous month. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've got to do what's right for the club and get the right players for the club.

"The mainstay of that will be the head coach, of course it will be, but we've got a good focus on our existing squad anyway so we don't have to do too much next year. We'll do what's right for the club."

Arthur, who spent 10 years in charge of Parramatta Eels, was installed as the early favourite to head up a potential new Perth franchise and will inevitably be linked with other vacancies in the NRL.

"We don't know which way it's going to go yet," added Blease. "It's hard to say because the options are still out there.

"Contractually we've put something in there where we'll discuss it by a certain time so at least we've got some guarantees with each other."

The Leeds squad reported back for the start of pre-season last week after missing out on the play-offs for the second year running in 2024.

Blease expects the Rhinos to be a different beast under Arthur next season.

"Brad is bringing the NRL mentality and toughness to the squad, which we probably needed as a club," said Blease.

"The players respect that. He gives them clarity about their jobs but he does like people to enjoy themselves at work as well.

"He's got that good mixture: he can be harsh on you and honest but he can be your best mate as well. That's his mentality.