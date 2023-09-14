Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith given unequivocal backing as Gary Hetherington outlines recruitment aims

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has given his unequivocal backing to under-fire head coach Rohan Smith in the wake of a record defeat that effectively ended the club's play-off chances.

The Rhinos suffered their heaviest home loss of the Super League era in last week's 50-0 drubbing by Wigan Warriors, leaving Smith's men needing a mathematical miracle to make the top six.

Leeds are without a top-four finish in six years but last failed to qualify for the play-offs in 2019.

After making an instant impact during the Rhinos' remarkable run to last year's Grand Final, the honeymoon period is over for Smith with some fans calling for the Australian to be sacked.

However, Smith – who signed a three-and-a-half-year deal when he took over midway through last season – will be afforded the patience to see the project through.

"In Rohan Smith, we've got someone who lives, breathes and sleeps Leeds Rhinos every day of the week," Hetherington told The Yorkshire Post.

"He's now fully ingrained in our organisation and is making some real strategic changes within the rugby department.

"He knows he has my full support. Our board of directors are very supportive of the journey we're on.

Rohan Smith has been in charge at Headingley since May 2022. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're all disappointed with the team's results this season but are all pretty confident we're on the right path. In Rohan Smith, we've got somebody who is very much at the head of that operation."

Smith has full autonomy, including the final say on recruitment and retention.

"It's important that the head coach has ownership of the rugby league operation," added Hetherington.

"There's a lot of people who can coach but at Leeds Rhinos we want the head coach to have an involvement, influence and impact on our whole rugby league operation. That goes for the first-team performances, clearly, but also the development of youth and all the support services – physio, player welfare, medical. The head coach has got to have an involvement in all of that.

The Rhinos were humiliated by Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Rohan Smith has got a degree in strength and conditioning so he's from a development background. He's been coaching since he was 20 years of age. He's got a real good understanding of player development – how long it takes and what young players require in terms of experience and opportunity.

"The head coach of Leeds Rhinos ever since I've been here – which is 27 years – has the first and last say on all player retention and recruitment. Nobody interferes with that decision – that rests with the head coach."

Smith has made sweeping changes since taking over at Headingley, with as many as 17 first-team players moving on or in the process of leaving.

Leeds still have work to do to plug holes but Smith will have a squad in his image for the first time since his arrival next season, according to Hetherington.

Rohan Smith led the Rhinos out at Old Trafford last year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos' slow progress – they have made just three signings so far – has been deliberate as the club aim to avoid past mistakes.

"Any coach inherits a squad," said Hetherington. "The squad that plays in 2024 will be the Leeds Rhinos players that Rohan Smith has chosen to retain and extend plus the new signings he is overseeing.

"Rohan has had to make a lot of judgements on players. We went into this season with quite a lot of players in the last year of their contract. He wanted to leave that decision as late as possible to look at what other alternatives there might be as possible replacements.

"We do need to get recruitment right. I think it's fair to say that over the years – certainly recent years – there have been quite a number of errors made in that area.

"Some of our high-profile players have not delivered what we hoped and expected. That's not a fault of the players; it may be a fault of our judgement in terms of not selecting the right type of players."

Leeds have one overseas quota spot available for next season, which could become two if Nene Macdonald fails to return from Australia.

Kruise Leeming left Headingley in the early part of 2023. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

After seeing several players leave mid-season, the Rhinos are determined to find the right personalities.

"It's essential now that the changes we make for 2024 are very effective ones," added Hetherington, who indicated the Rhinos would fill all three marquee player spots.

"In Rohan Smith, we have somebody who is extremely conscious about due diligence and making sure that not only do we bring in players with ability but they've got to add value in terms of character and leadership.

"We've got quite a bit of availability on our salary cap because of the players that are leaving. We've got a bit of scope within the overseas quota market as well.

"We're focusing our attention very much overseas, looking at what's available and what will fit our needs.

"We're targeting several signings. We're also looking at which of our players are ready to emerge through our system into the first team."

It is slim pickings in the recruitment market with much of the best talent already snapped up.

However, there is a list behind the public list of available players that Leeds are working through.

"You've got to be on top of your game in terms of identifying and recruiting," added Hetherington, who helped negotiate a deal for Lachie Miller despite the full-back having two years left on his contract with Newcastle Knights.

"Everybody knows the players that are available – the key is knowing the players that may be available or could become available.