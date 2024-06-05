Leeds Rhinos centre Amy Hardcastle channels Rob Burrow emotion in bid to dethrone old club St Helens

Amy Hardcastle helped kick off St Helens' period of dominance in the Challenge Cup – and now she wants to finish it.

Saints won the cup for the first time in 2021 with Hardcastle causing havoc in the centres before making it a double the following year with an Elland Road victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Hardcastle switched sides at the start of 2023 and felt the full force of her old club in the first women's final to be played at Wembley.

The national stadium plays host to the rivals again this Saturday to give the Rhinos another chance to end St Helens' stranglehold on the trophy.

"To play anyone at Wembley is a great feeling but to be able to go up against Saints again and have the chance to win the cup is exciting," said Hardcastle, who played in Leeds' recent defeat at the Totally Wicked Stadium, their only loss of 2024 so far.

"We definitely don't want Saints getting four in a row. We don't want to see that all over social media because I'd be going silent for a while.

"They've got quality players and we know what they're going to provide. What makes it exciting is that we know their spine is good, they've got true leaders and some really good young ones coming through. What a challenge it's going to be. If we come away with the win, we'll know we've earned it."

While Hardcastle has experienced the highs of the Challenge Cup in recent times as well as last year’s low, Leeds as a club are aiming to make it third time lucky against Saints.

Amy Hardcastle is ready to end St Helens' stranglehold on the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The England centre expects the Rhinos to be better for last year's Wembley experience despite carrying the pain of the 22-8 defeat.

"You'll never forget last year but we've been there now and know what to expect," said Hardcastle.

"For the younger ones who were there last year, it probably won't feel as scary. We'll potentially see more people getting through more work and being able to handle the emotions around the occasion.

"We've got some good depth in our squad. I believe that if we turn up as a Leeds team like we have been doing, there's no reason why we can't have that success."

Amy Hardcastle in action during last year's final. (Photo: Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com)

Leeds' motivation extends beyond their recent record against St Helens in Challenge Cup finals.

The death of Rob Burrow has been keenly felt by everybody connected with the Rhinos, including the team that will fly the flag for the club at Wembley this weekend.

Burrow's rugby league legacy will be the focal point of the triple-header with a series of tributes planned in his honour.

The legendary half-back's influence on the Rhinos is not lost on Hardcastle and her team-mates.

Amy Hardcastle celebrates Saints' 2022 Challenge Cup success against Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The culture at Leeds was created by legends like Rob," said Hardcastle.

"For us going to Wembley, it's going to be such a different occasion. For me, it's more of a positive thing and doing it for Rob and what that badge meant to him.

"I watched rugby growing up and saw Rob play. What a phenomenal athlete.

"Everyone will deal with it in different ways. We've got a lot of girls who are from Leeds and would have looked up to Rob as a role model.

"We'll be there together as a club and want to do everyone proud. We'll do it for Rob."

The Rhinos gave as good as they got in the 2023 decider, only to succumb to Saints' superior finishing and game management.

Shona Hoyle has been identified as a key player for Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hardcastle is hoping memories of Burrow give Leeds the extra push they will need in the tough moments.

"You might question yourself in the game with negative thoughts but then you'll remember why we're doing this even more," she added.

"It might give us that one per cent extra we need as individuals and as a team to get us through.

"There's a lot more meaning behind it now."

Leeds are unrecognisable from their last cup triumph in 2019 with captain Hanna Butcher and Caitlin Beevers – the scorer of a wonder try at Wembley last year – among the few survivors.

Full-back Ruby Enright and half-back Caitlin Casey have settled into prominent roles since the departures of Fran Goldthorp and Georgia Roche around an experienced core that features Hardcastle and former St Helens team-mate Shona Hoyle.

Hoyle, who was part of the Saints side that beat the Rhinos at Wembley in 2023, could be the ingredient Leeds missed in the previous finals, according to Hardcastle.

"We're bringing through some of the younger girls from our academy and giving them experience around the more experienced girls," said Hardcastle.

"We brought in Shona Hoyle who is a great asset and obviously my friend as well. She's brought aggression and a teacher attitude. She has the passion and vocal presence that we probably needed in the forwards.