Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman provides update on future amid contract talks

The Leeds academy product is in the final year of the deal he signed in 2021 after rejecting interest from the NRL and rugby union.

Newman has made no secret of his desire to play in Australia one day but is in negotiations with the Rhinos over a new contract.

"Leeds are in talks with my agent at the moment and I am just leaving it up to them," said Newman, who recently stated he would like his future resolved before the start of the season.

"I am staying out of it and just focusing on the rugby, so we’ll see what happens.

"I have loved every minute of it. Leeds have stuck by me through some tough periods with injuries and I would like to repay them by having a massive season this year.

"The fans have stuck by me as well and been really supportive. You walk out and there’s 14-15,000 there every game. You get that nowhere else on average.

"With the quality of players we’ve brought in this year, it’s exciting and I am really looking forward to kicking on."

Harry Newman is gearing up for a big year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Newman is fresh from his most productive season since 2019, adding to his 17 appearances for Leeds with a breakthrough series at international level.

The 23-year-old has been plagued by muscle injuries in recent years but feels in optimum condition ahead of Sunday's friendly against Hull KR at Headingley.

“It’s my first full pre-season in three years," said Newman. "That has put a lot more confidence into my mind and body.

“I’ve done some tough sessions consistently and I’m getting a run-out this weekend which I am really looking forward to.