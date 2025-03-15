Leeds Rhinos dumped out by St Helens but Hull KR cruise into Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Harry Robertson played a starring role as St Helens eased to a 22-14 win over Leeds Rhinos to book their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Robertson blazed clear to set up the try of the night for team-mate Tristan Sailor before the Australian returned the favour with a neat kick to send the youngster over to seal Saints’ win.

An early try from Kyle Feldt gave Saints a 6-2 half-time advantage with Jake Connor’s kick all the Rhinos had to show for their efforts in the opening period.

Jeff Whitley also scored after the break as Paul Wellens’ men moved 20 points clear before a late Leeds rally. with both Ash Handley and Harry Newman crossing.

Oliver Gildart scored two of seven Hull KR tries as Willie Peters’ men cruised to a 40-0 success over Championship side Oldham at Sewell Group Craven Park.