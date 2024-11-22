Leeds Rhinos icon Keith Senior joins Bradford Bulls coaching staff after brief hiatus

Leeds Rhinos icon Keith Senior has joined the coaching staff at Bradford Bulls on a consultancy basis following his departure from Sheffield Eagles.

The 48-year-old, who lifted the Challenge Cup with Sheffield as a player before helping the Rhinos to four Super League Grand Final wins, called time on his 10-year spell as an Eagles assistant at the end of the 2024 season.

Senior is ready to help Bradford reach Super League after ending his brief hiatus from the sport to assist his former Great Britain coach Brian Noble.

"After leaving Sheffield, I was in a bit of a predicament as I wasn't really looking to get back into rugby," said Senior.

"Literally from finishing playing I've stayed in the rugby environment so I have never had holidays in the summer. I have always been involved working and training, never had weekends so I thought it might be just a little bit of time for me to reflect and see what the next stage was.

"I had a brief conversation with Nobby when I told him I would be leaving Sheffield, didn’t think anything of it but having seen him take the head coach role, I just asked him out of the blue if there were any opportunities to join him as an assistant and the opportunity arose so I was very excited.

"The big thing is the vision. Their vision is to get Bradford back into Super League and when there's a job like that available, it seems a bit daft to turn it down, especially when throughout my playing career it was all about success.

"I know personally how important that is for the game of rugby league. To have the Leeds-Bradford derby back would be huge not only for the game but for the game in West Yorkshire."

Keith Senior played in last week's 745 Game. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Noble, who was reappointed as head coach at the end of last month, expects Senior to win over any Bradford fans who are dubious about the appointment of a Leeds legend.

"Keith brings a wealth of experience at the highest level," said Noble. "He was an outstanding Super League and international player and has a real depth of knowledge at this level.

"He is a competent coach who can deliver the things that will need delivering throughout the year. As a Bradfordian one thing I had to get over was his Leeds connections but I think we can manage to live with that!

