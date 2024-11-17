Leeds Rhinos icon Rob Burrow's side triumph over Ed Slater Legends in first 745 Game

Leeds Rhinos legend and Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire scores for Team Burrow against Team Slater. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

League came out narrowly on top when the two codes of rugby merged for the first time in 129 years, in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 at AMT Headingley today.

In what was believed to be the first hybrid rugby game - combining elements of league and union - played in this country, Team Rob Burrow defeated Team Ed Slater 33-21, with Leeds Rhinos legend and new Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire scoring a brace of tries for the victors.

Considering most of the competitors were long-retired and the union team were completely out of their element, it was an entertainingly competitive encounter and the league side trailed until a couple of late touchdowns spared their blushes. The fixture drew an excellent crowd of 10,044 and all proceeds will go to motor neurone disease causes. Slater, a former Gloucester and Leicester Tigers player, was diagnosed two years ago with the illness which claimed the life of Rhinos icon Burrow in June.

Though it wasn’t exactly August 29, 1895, when the Northern Union split from the RFU, perhaps it will be the start of something. The inaugural 745 Game was, basically, a bunch of retired players having a bit of fun for a good cause and everyone - on and off the pitch - seemed to enjoy themselves well enough.

Former Leeds Rhinos legend Keith Senior takes on former England rugby union centre Billy Twelvetrees. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

But it would be more interesting to see how the concept would go with two teams of current players and potentially some prize money involved, to give it a bit of an edge. If a broadcaster got involved, it could perhaps happen, though the union hierarchy surely wouldn’t be happy with these laws.

Sunday’s game was, to all intents and purposes, rugby league. Uncontested lineouts when the ball went into touch - plus five points for a try - provided a union element, but it was 13-side with play-the-balls, the two ingredients which most distinguish league from the other code. There were also limited tackles, once the attacking team got over halfway.

McGuire called for it to become an annual event. He said: “It was hard work, but very enjoyable, good fun. Both teams played some decent rugby, but I am going to be sore for a few days.”

The game wasn’t without casualties. Four-time Rhinos Grand Final winner Matt Diskin is now 42 and has a son playing for Leeds’ academy. He must have been regretting dusting his boots off when he pulled a hamstring inside the opening 15 minutes.

Team Burrow's Kylie Leuluai is tackled by Team Slater's Guy Thompson and Danny Cipriani. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos cult hero Barrie McDermott was a late call-up for Burrow’s team. He got involved in a ‘fight’ with Hamish Weir - son of late Scotland rugby union star Doddie Weir - and was sent off in the final moments for the umpteenth time in his career.

For the record, Waine Pryce also crossed twice for the league side and fellow ex-Castleford and Wakefield Trinity man Paul McShane was their other try scorer. Luke Gale kicked two conversions - worth two points - and McGuire and Danny Brough both nailed one.

Tom Johnson, Matt Banahan and Billy Twelvetrees touched down for the union team. Matt Cornwell kicked two conversions and Geordan Murphy landed one.

Former England star Danny Cipriani was the big attraction on Slater’s side and clearly enjoyed himself. “We’re here for one cause,” he said. “It’s great to get everyone into one stadium and it’s great to be on the field with some of these league legends and learn a thing or two.”

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield and England rugby union World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson speak to corporate guests before the 745 game at AMT headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rob Burrow Legends: Gary Connolly, Thomas Minns, Keith Senior, Ryan Atkins, Waine Pryce, Danny McGuire, Luke Gale, Ewan Dowes, Paul McShane, Kylie Leuluai, nGareth Ellis, Ben Westwood, Adrian Morley. Subs Matt Diskin, Bob Beswick, Luke Ambler, Brett Delaney, Jimmy Keinhorst, Derrell Griffin, Kyle Wood, Aaron Murphy, Scott Murrell, Danny Brough, Graham Steadman.

Ed Slater Legends: Alex Waller, Tom Youngs, Guy Thompson, Tom Wood, Tom Johnson, Phil Dowson, Micky Young, Danny Cipriani, Billy Twelvetrees, Dom Waldouck, Joe Simpson, Matt Banahan, Geordan Murphy. Subs Andy Forsyth, Anthony Allern, Finlay Stewart, Graham Kitchener, Kian Stewart, Kyle Traynor, Lee Dicksdon, Matt Cornwell, Matt Garvey, Michael Holford, Owain James, Paddy McAllister, Tom Cruse, Tommy Bell, Ben Pienaar, Angus Weir, Hamish Weir.