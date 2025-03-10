Leeds Rhinos mourn death of legendary scout Bob Pickles, the man who discovered Kevin Sinfield, Rob Burrow and Danny McGuire

Leeds Rhinos are mourning the death of former chief scout Bob Pickles at the age of 80 after a period of ill health.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appointed by Doug Laughton in the 1990s, Pickles played a key role in assembling Leeds' golden generation after spotting the talents of Kevin Sinfield, Rob Burrow and Danny McGuire.

Adrian Morley, Ryan Hall and Ash Handley are among the other players scouted by Pickles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former player with Hunslet and Keighley before moving into coaching, Pickles retired during the Covid pandemic but remained a keen supporter.

"Bob was widely regarded as the best scout in the game having worked with Leeds since the 1990s when then head coach Doug Laughton brought him to the club," read a statement.

"The roll call of players he has brought to Leeds reads like a who's who of modern players. Kevin Sinfield, Rob Burrow, Danny McGuire, Ryan Hall, Chev Walker and Ash Handley are amongst the hundreds of players that were spotted by Bob down the years.

"Bob had a successful playing career with Hunslet, Keighley and then a return to the newly formed New Hunslet. He spent 14 years coaching at all levels and retired during the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a regular at games at AMT Headingley in the Taverners Suite and was part of the tributes to Rob Burrow at last year's tribute game against Leigh Leopards.