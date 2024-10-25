Leeds Rhinos release Paul Momirovski to pave way for Maika Sivo signing

Leeds Rhinos have released Paul Momirovski to pave the way for the signing of former Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo.

The 28-year-old Momirovski joined the Rhinos from Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2024 season and scored seven tries in 24 appearances.

However, the centre largely struggled in an underperforming side and has been released from the final year of his contract as part of an overhaul of Brad Arthur's squad.

Leeds sporting director Ian Blease said: "We would like to thank Paul for his efforts this season and in particular how we have worked together on this outcome.

"As most people are aware, we are looking to make changes to our squad for next season under Brad Arthur and unfortunately with the constraints of the salary cap and the overseas quota that has meant making some tough decisions across the group.

"We wish Paul all the best for the future."

Sivo is set to replace Momirovski on Leeds' overseas quota following his release by the Eels earlier this week.