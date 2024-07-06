Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease addresses Brad Arthur talk after nervy win over London Broncos
The former Parramatta Eels head coach has reportedly agreed to take the job on an interim basis before resuming his career in the NRL.
Arthur's short-term appointment would give Leeds more time to find Rohan Smith's permanent successor but Blease was giving little away after joining Chev Walker for the post-match press conference following the club's golden-point win over London Broncos.
"I'm here to give a bit of clarity on that," said the Rhinos sporting director.
"Phase one was meeting and interviewing the candidates who had applied which went pretty well.
"Stage two is now firming up some options that we can look at. Nothing has officially been done yet so that will carry on into next week now.
"Obviously it's a really important decision for us as a club and we want to make sure we get that right.
"There are still things we need to discuss and do. We've got Rob's funeral tomorrow so nothing will be announced by the club until next week."
Pressed on whether the Rhinos were in advanced talks with Arthur, Blease added: "Him and a number of candidates have been discussed and interviewed by me last week.
"I'll be making those choices next week."
The arrival of Arthur for the final 11 games would raise the possibility of Paul Rowley seeing out the season with Salford Red Devils before taking the job permanently.
A coy Blease refused to confirm whether the initial appointment would be on an interim basis.
"That's one of our options," he said.
