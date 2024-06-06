Leeds Rhinos star Caitlin Beevers chases team triumph after bittersweet Wembley experience

Leeds Rhinos centre Caitlin Beevers is desperate to leave Wembley as a winner after lighting up the inaugural final in a losing cause.

The 22-year-old scored a stunning 70-metre try in the national stadium's first Women's Challenge Cup decider but was unable to inspire the Rhinos to victory against St Helens.

Beevers put the try down to the type of extra efforts that will be required to end Saints' stranglehold on the trophy this Saturday.

"If it wasn't for Ruby (Enright) catching the ball on the full and getting a quick play the ball, it would never have happened," said Beevers.

"If it wasn't for Tara (Moxon) on the outside of me holding them so I could throw the dummy, it wouldn't have happened.

"People think it's an individual effort but there are so many little things around it.

"I was happy about the try but the sadness of the defeat got the better of me on the day. Hopefully someone can do the same on Saturday and we get the win.

"To be able to play there in the inaugural final was fantastic but to win it there would be special."

Caitlin Beevers, left, is desperate to get her hands on the Women's Challenge Cup trophy again. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Beevers got her hands on the trophy in 2018 and 2019 but has fresh memories of painful defeats against St Helens in the previous two finals.

The biggest lesson Beevers took from last year's Wembley experience was that any lapses will be punished.

"We're ready for the game and the occasion," said the England international.

"There was a lot to take from Wembley in that there's no point in a game where you can turn off. We turned off for 10 minutes and they scored three tries. That lost us the game.

Caitlin Beevers races away to score a famous Wembley try. (Photo: Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com)

"To win this game, we know it has to be an 80-minute performance. We need to get the job done."

The build-up to the triple-header has been tinged with sadness following the devastating passing of Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.

The iconic half-back's legacy will be celebrated on finals day with a series of tributes planned in his honour.

Lois Forsell's team are determined to do Burrow proud as they fly the flag for the club at Wembley.

"I feel like any words I'd use to describe Rob would do an injustice to the kind of person and player he was," said Beevers.

"He was an outstanding player who was probably told 'no' quite a few times due to his size. It's fair to say he proved those people wrong.

"It has been a really sad week not just for the club but rugby league. It's been nice seeing everyone get around each other. We'd like to send our condolences to the Burrow family.

"I grew up watching the golden era and being a rugby player was something I always aspired to be so he was definitely an inspiration of mine.