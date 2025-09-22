Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor on fitness, Dream Team inclusion and England prospects

Leeds Rhinos half-back Jake Connor is ready to make up for lost time after declaring himself fully fit for Saturday's play-off eliminator against St Helens.

The 30-year-old, whose standout form earned him a place in the 2025 Super League Dream Team, sat out the final two games of the regular season with a rib injury.

Connor's absence was felt in the defeats to Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors but he is set to make a timely return for the do-or-die clash with Saints.

"They're good," he said when asked for a status update on his ribs at Monday's Dream Team event and play-off launch.

"I've rested up for two weeks and am ready to go. They've healed nicely. I trained today and trained really well. I've done everything I needed to do and passed all the tests.

"I'll probably see whether I need to jab them up on the day but at this moment, I'd leave them as they are."

The enforced break could yet prove to be a blessing in disguise for Connor.

After featuring in every game for the Rhinos before his injury, the playmaker returns with a spring in his step.

Jake Connor is raring to go after an enforced break. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I feel fresh and it's like the start of the season again," he added.

"My body feels in good nick and my legs are holding up well. It'll just be how it is on the lungs."

Connor has quickly found his feet at Headingley, scoring seven tries and providing 30 assists to establish himself as an integral member of Brad Arthur's squad.

His contributions for Hull earned him five England caps in 2018 but Connor believes he has hit career-best form after breaking into the Dream Team.

Jake Connor has been sidelined since picking up a rib injury against Huddersfield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's a proud achievement," he said.

"It's obviously the first time I've been able to get myself here. A lot of hard work has gone into it. I've enjoyed my year and it's brought me here today.

"I'm probably playing as well as I ever have and just want to carry on doing that."

Eyebrows were raised when Leeds handed Connor an unexpected lifeline after a disappointing second spell at Huddersfield Giants.

Leeds lost both games in Jake Connor's absence. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Halifax native had to fight his way into Arthur's plans but once he did, he repaid the faith Leeds showed in him.

"I was always confident," said Connor.

"The minute I met Brad, I knew I was going to thrive under him. I'm not sure if anyone else believed it but I definitely believed I could do what I've done.

"In pre-season, I was in the reserve team training against the first team and couldn't get my way in, so it's been a mad turnaround – but one I always knew I had in me.

"I think Brad started to believe I could do a great job when he gave me the half-back role. He's given me that extra belief and helped me a lot along the way."

Connor has also won over the Leeds faithful, quickly changing perceptions and making Headingley feel like home.

Leeds have lost three times to St Helens this year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"People have their opinions of me but I don't go out there to prove anyone wrong," he said. "I just want to have fun and play my best rugby.

"I love it at Leeds. When I walked through the door, no one had an opinion on me and just got to know me for who I am. That's the most pleasing thing for me."

Leeds' reward for finishing fourth is a first home play-off tie since 2017.

Connor, who featured in that semi-final for Hull, heads into Saturday's clash with Saints confident that he can move a step closer to a maiden Grand Final appearance.

"It's the biggest game of the year and one we're looking forward to," he said.

"Our track record against them isn't great but we've beaten every team this year bar Catalans so we know we can do it.

"It's about doing it in these big games. I feel like we can do it."

Connor's form has been key to Leeds' resurgence in 2025 but he remains a long shot for a place in Shaun Wane's Ashes squad.

The scrum-half is relaxed about his prospects of forcing his way into Wane's England plans.