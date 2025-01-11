Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor talks misconceptions, Headingley jeers and joining history makers

As the Leeds Rhinos players shuffled around the Headingley tunnel at this week's media day, one man attracted more attention than the rest.

Jake Connor was the player in demand for obvious reasons following his high-profile move from Huddersfield Giants to Leeds Rhinos.

Connor could have been forgiven for rolling his eyes when he received his lengthy list of media engagements but instead he approached each interview with a smile on his face. After all, it was nothing he hadn't experienced before.

Super League's ultimate enigma, the 30-year-old is never far from the spotlight.

For all his talent and the talk about him being a nice guy away from rugby, the playmaker's on-field temperament has often been called into question and he is viewed as a divisive figure in dressing rooms.

A successful and harmonious season with the Rhinos would go a long way to silencing those who regard Connor as a bad egg but the player himself does not waste energy on misconceptions.

"Honestly, I think I'm over it," he said with a smile.

"All my career has been like that with stories going around that I'm this and that in the changing room. I know they're not true and all the other players do. I don't know how they get around.

Jake Connor is out to prove himself at Headingley. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"It's water off a duck's back at this stage. I just want to enjoy my rugby and get back to playing how I want to play."

Connor made a positive start in the Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity with a brace of tries, albeit against the backdrop of jeers from the Headingley faithful.

Whether the pantomime boos were attempted humour or genuine hostility, Connor recognises that he must change perceptions on the terraces after giving as good as he got as a visiting player.

"The only thing that is going to change that is performances," he said.

Jake Connor shares a joke with Brodie Croft during a training session. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"Hopefully they give me a bit of time to show what I can do. I'm confident I'll win them over.

"I'm definitely looking forward to playing in front of them. I feel I thrive in big games in front of big crowds. That's what you look forward to as a player."

As much as he wants to get the Rhinos fans onside, it will not come at the expense of his on-field persona.

A player who often produces his best rugby when he is in a running battle with his opposite number, Connor is not about to change his ways.

It was a frustrating second spell at Huddersfield for Jake Connor. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I still feel like me not doing that hinders my performance," he added. "I feel like I need to be right in the mix to get the best out of me.

"Some people have dips in their career. I've had a dip, there's no doubt about that, but I still feel like I've got a lot to give.

"It's just bringing the enjoyment back out of me. You could see how much I loved being out there on Boxing Day playing free-flowing rugby."

After failing to produce his best rugby in his second spell at Huddersfield, eyebrows were raised when Leeds offered Connor an unexpected lifeline.

The move to the eight-time Super League champions provides Connor with a chance to add to the Challenge Cup he won with Hull FC but the first objective is to rediscover his own mojo.

Asked if this was the biggest move of his career, Connor replied: "I think so. Hull was a big move but this is a massive move for me.

Jake Connor hit the ground running for Leeds on Boxing Day. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"Leeds are one of the biggest clubs about. They were always the team to beat Huddersfield in the play-offs in my early years there and they beat Hull in a few semi-finals as well. They've always been a team I've admired.

"I want to get back to how I was playing in 2022 and enjoying my rugby again before anything. When I'm enjoying it, that's when I have good performances.

"The squad we've put together, you'd like to think we'll put ourselves up there at the end of the year.

"It's time everyone stepped up and took the club back to where it should be."

Connor, who has not added to his eight international caps since 2019, has reached the defining point of his career.

Rather than be remembered for his histrionics, Connor has the opportunity to write his name into Leeds folklore.

"I'm 30 now and not too many deals get handed out after you're 30," he conceded.

"It's definitely big for me. I wouldn't say it's a chance to turn my career around but I want to get back to the heights I've been at before.

"We're reminded every day at the training ground and stadium of the club's history and it is inspiring.